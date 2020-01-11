Reveal submits testimony to Congress
Senior reporter Aaron Glantz shares the findings of Reveal’s investigation into modern-day redlining with the House Financial Services Committee.
Fact-based journalism is worth fighting for.Donate
Senior reporter Aaron Glantz shares the findings of Reveal’s investigation into modern-day redlining with the House Financial Services Committee.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in property taxes should never have been charged, but Detroiters still had to pay or risk losing their homes.
New legislation and enforcement efforts are underway after Reveal’s investigation of exploitation in the industry.
In the wake of Reveal’s investigation, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Ilhan Omar say producing the data “should be quick and easy.”
Government data on anonymous shell companies buying homes with cash should be shared with the public.
There is virtually no accountability for care-home operators that fail to pay caregivers in accordance with the law.
The for-profit school must cancel $141 million in student debt.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in property taxes should never have been charged, but Detroiters still had to pay or risk losing their homes.
In 1971, a 22-year-old journalist named Robert Rosenthal got a call from his boss at The New York Times. He told him to go to Room 1111 of the Hilton Hotel, bring enough clothes for at least a month and not tell anyone.
In the carnage that followed the Battle of the Bulge in 1944, top military commanders hoped one incident would be concealed.
This investigative audio drama from StoryWorks unravels the mystery of a deadly explosion at a Gulf Coast shipyard.
A high number of high school sports concussions. A low number of arrests for sexual assault. Reveal’s Reporting Network digs in.
The decision has far-reaching consequences for public access to information.