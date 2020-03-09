Advisory Board

Nicole Wong specializes in assisting high-growth technology companies develop international privacy, content and regulatory strategies. She previously served as deputy U.S. chief technology officer in the Obama administration, focused on internet, privacy and innovation policy. Prior to her time in government, Wong was Google’s vice president and deputy general counsel and Twitter’s legal director for products. She frequently speaks on issues related to law and technology, including five appearances before Congress. She is the board chair of Friends of Global Voices, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting citizen and online media projects globally. She also sits on the boards of Witness, an organization supporting the use of video to advance human rights; the Mozilla Foundation, which promotes the open internet; and The Markup, a nonprofit investigative news organization covering technology. Wong currently serves as co-chair of the Digital Freedom Forum and as an adviser to New York University’s AI Now Institute, the Alliance for Securing Democracy and others.

Danielle Citron is a professor at Boston University School of Law, where she teaches and writes about privacy, free speech and civil procedure. Her book “Hate Crimes in Cyberspace” was named among the “20 Best Moments for Women in 2014” by Cosmopolitan magazine. A 2019 MacArthur Fellow, Citron’s scholarship has appeared in many academic journals and other publications, such as The New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate, Time, CNN, and The Guardian. Citron is vice president of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative, a nonprofit devoted to the protection of civil rights and liberties. She serves on the boards of the Electronic Privacy Information Center and the Future of Privacy Forum and on the advisory boards of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Technology and Society and TeachPrivacy. She serves on special task forces for Twitter and Facebook. She is an affiliate scholar for projects at Stanford, Yale and New York University. Citron works closely with lawmakers and has testified before the House Intelligence Committee. She has been a visiting professor at the Fordham University and George Washington University law schools.

Rashida Richardson is director of policy research at New York University’s AI Now Institute, where she designs, implements and coordinates AI Now’s research strategy and initiatives on law, policy and civil rights. She previously worked as legislative counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union of New York, where she led the organization’s work on privacy, technology, surveillance and education issues. Prior to the NYCLU, she was a staff attorney at The Center for HIV Law and Policy, where she worked on a range of HIV-related legal and policy issues nationally, and worked at Facebook and HIP Investor in San Francisco. Richardson serves on the board of trustees of Wesleyan University, the advisory board of the Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project at the Northeastern University School of Law, and the board of directors of the College & Community Fellowship, and she is an affiliate and advisory board member of the Center for Critical Race and Digital Studies. She received her bachelor’s degree with honors at Wesleyan University and her law degree from the Northeastern University School of Law.

Hany Farid is a professor at the University of California, Berkeley with a joint appointment in electrical engineering and computer science and the School of Information. His research focuses on digital forensics, image analysis and human perception. He received his undergraduate degree in computer science and applied mathematics from the University of Rochester, his master’s degree in computer science from the State University of New York at Albany and his Ph.D. in computer science from the University of Pennsylvania. Following a two-year postdoctoral fellowship in brain and cognitive sciences at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he joined the faculty at Dartmouth College in 1999, where he remained until 2019. He is the recipient of an Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship and a John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship and is a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors.

Theodore J. Boutrous Jr., a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, is global co-chair of the firm’s litigation group and previously led the firm’s appellate, crisis management, transnational litigation and media groups. He also is a member of the firm’s executive and management committees. Recognized as a tireless advocate and leader for high-stakes and high-profile cases, Boutrous was named 2019 litigator of the year, grand prize winner by The American Lawyer magazine. The magazine also named the firm’s litigation department winner of the biennial litigation department of the year competition, the only firm to have won four of the past six competitions. As The New York Times has noted, Boutrous has “a long history of pushing the courts and the public to see the bigger picture on heated issues.” He has represented clients in federal and state appellate courts throughout the nation on a wide spectrum of cases. He has argued more than 100 appeals, including before the U.S. Supreme Court, 12 federal circuit courts of appeals, nine state supreme courts, and a multitude of other appellate and trial courts in complex civil, constitutional and criminal matters.

Matt Bailey is a recognized global leader in civic technology, participatory democracy and open government. He currently serves as senior adviser for democratic innovation and technology at the National Democratic Institute, a nonpartisan nongovernmental organization that supports democracy worldwide. His portfolio includes an array of issues, such as disinformation, anti-corruption, community cybersecurity, civic technology and anti-surveillance. Previously, Bailey worked in the Office of the U.S. Chief Information Officer under two presidents. He launched the first U.S. executive branch-wide open source and legislative data initiatives and led its participation in the Open Government Partnership. He also served as the first director of technology innovation in Washington and was an early employee at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a founder of Code for DC.

Dave Pell writes NextDraft, a rundown of the day’s most fascinating news. Each morning, he visits about 50 news sites and plucks the top 10 most fascinating items of the day, which are delivered with a fast, pithy wit. His writing has been syndicated on NPR, Time, Wired and Forbes, among others. Pell also has been investing in and advising internet startups for more than two decades. Past investments include Grubhub, HotelTonight and OpenTable. He lives in Sausalito, California, with CIR board member Gina Pell and was the standout star of the renowned podcast, “What Hurts,” produced with CIR Executive Chairman Phil Bronstein.

Roy Bahat is the head of Bloomberg Beta, a venture fund backed by Bloomberg LP, which invests in companies t hat make business work better – including media companies. He also teaches media courses at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Bahat co-founded hardware company Ouya and for five years led News Corp.’s IGN Entertainment, an online media company. Fast Company named Bahat to its 2014 Most Creative People in Business list. In 2019, California Gov. Gavin Newsom named Bahat to the state’s Future of Work Commission. He is a graduate of Harvard College and was a Rhodes scholar at the University of Oxford.

Last updated March 2020.