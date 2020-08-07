American Rehab Resources

We are in the midst of the deadliest overdose crisis in American history, with tens of thousands of overdose deaths each year. Some 2 million Americans struggle with opioid addiction. Another 18 million are addicted to alcohol or other drugs.

Yet very few of them – less than 1 in 10 – get treatment.

Unfortunately, finding a rehab can be really tricky. That’s what we found over the course of years of reporting on this industry. Those struggling with addiction face not only an uphill battle to recovery, but also a treatment landscape rife with danger.