 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Our members keep us going.

Join Today!

Top Posts

1

31,000 and counting

2

Homewreckers

3

Families are standing by to take in migrant kids, but the government won’t let them out

COVID-19

‘A lot of us feel we are living in a state of tyranny.’

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Jamison Williams, Fayetteville, North Carolina
Interviewed April 23, 2020

Jamison sitting in front of his computer, which is open to the Facebook page of ReOpen North Carolina. Jamison says, “At the very beginning of the year, you hear rumors, but everything was seeming like it was in China – far, far away. And then, before you know it, they're telling you, ‘You can't go to work anymore. You can't go to church.’ ”
A church with a sign outside saying that services have been canceled due to the coronavirus. Narration: Jamison Williams has been active in ReOpen North Carolina’s anti-lockdown protests from the beginning. “I was working for a water filtration company and they shut us down. Left me and everybody I worked with without any income whatsoever.”
People, including Jamison, assembling for the start of the protest in downtown Raleigh in front of the capitol building. People are getting out of their cars carrying flags and signs saying “Freedom is essential” and “Enough is enough”. Jamison says, About the time they started taking away the right to assemble across the country is when I started getting extremely active as far as organizing people to protest. We've continued to protest every Tuesday.”
A woman has a sign saying “Live free or die.” Jamison speaks: “They've taken away our right to choose if we go out, if a business stays open, where we go to shop. They've taken all that away. A lot of us feel that we are living in a state of tyranny.”
Businesses along a main commercial street are all closed as protesters walk by in the foreground. “Economically, it is killing our small businesses. Some of these companies will never be able to come back.”
Several healthcare workers wearing scrubs, facemasks, and gloves stand silently in counter-protest to the crowd. One of them holds a sign with just the number 43,000. “There's more people that have lost their livelihoods than have gotten sick from coronavirus.”
Protesters waving American flags continue marching past the counter-protesting healthcare workers. “My personal mission would be to continue to hold these politicians accountable to make sure that this never happens again. I'm under the belief that if they've violated our rights once, they will continue to do so.”
Jamison with his back to us typing away on the ReOpen North Carolina Facebook page. “If they can take away your rights at any time, is that really a right?”

Interview by David Ritsher, illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

Republish Our Stories

×

‘A lot of us feel we are living in a state of tyranny.’

By , , and

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org