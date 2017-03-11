Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

A reporter becomes a smuggler

Topics:

By and /

French radio reporter Raphaël Krafft traveled the world for 20 years reporting on war and conflict. From the Gaza Strip to the Balkans to the Iraq War, he’d witnessed suffering and met countless desperate people, but he’d never intervened in their lives.

Until 2015, that is, when Raphaël started covering the refugee crisis in France, and saw how his own country treated people fleeing wars in the Middle East and Africa.  

France closed its borders that year, denying migrants and refugees entry. Many people who did manage to make it into the country – including families with children – ended up living on the streets in camps with no access to bathrooms or running water.  

That October, Raphaël took a trip to the French-Italian border to report on how refugees were trying to sneak in, and how France was trying to keep them out.  

The French town of Menton sits right on the border with Italy. A barbed wire border fence stretches across the hillside above the Mediterranean Sea.  

20150929_11_grillage_pas_de_la_mort_v50

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

At Menton-Garavan, the first train station in France for passengers coming from Italy, French border police check every train to identify and deport refugees trying to cross into France.   

20150929_18_gare_menton_garavan_v50

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Just across the border from Menton, in Ventimiglia, Italy, hundreds of refugees gather to try to sneak into France despite this heavy border police presence.  

That’s where Raphaël met a Sudanese man named Ibrahim. Ibrahim said he had fled the war in Western Darfur, where the notorious janjaweed militia tried to force him to fight with them. When he refused, militia members burned the phone shop where he worked and blocked him from attending university.  

Ibrahim had crossed the Mediterranean with help from smugglers in Libya. He had his sights set on studying in France, which he saw as the country of enlightenment. Ibrahim had tried to sneak into France on the train twice, but he’d been caught and turned back to Italy both times. He was determined to try again.

“So for me, my destination is France. I want to live there. I want to stay there. I am seeking peace and life and education, and that is it,” he told Raphaël.

Raphaël can’t stand by and observe any longer. He told Ibrahim he would help him get to France.  

“I felt like if I didn’t do anything, I would regret it all my life, and I would feel like a coward,” said Raphaël. “I felt that before being a journalist, I was a French citizen. So I had to do something.”

Raphaël made a plan to smuggle Ibrahim over the border, but not in one of the usual ways – not by train and not by car.

He’d guide Ibrahim over the Alps, on foot, a remote route that would both enable them to avoid the border police and provide the most beautiful introduction to France.

Ibrahim agreed to go – but only if his friend Ahmad, also fleeing war in Sudan, could come along.  

A few days later, around dawn on a chilly October morning, they set off to trek over a pass in the Northern Italian Alps called the Col de Fenestre. The hike took them up about 8,000 feet above sea level.  

01_20151007_fenestre_mi_parcours_1_v50

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Almost right away, Ibrahim (left) and Ahmad spotted a chamois, a species of small antelope native to the Alps.

02_20151007_0930_premier_chamoix_ibrahim_ahmad_v50-1

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Ahmad had once been a shepherd back in Sudan, caring for the cows of richer men. He said using a walking stick in the mountains reminded him of that time, and he hoped to be able to become a shepherd with his own cows in France.

05_20151007_1030_ahmad_berger_1_v50

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Raphaël had recruited a former shepherd friend of his own, a French man named Thomas, to guide them on the route that Thomas knew well. On their journey, Thomas and Ibrahim took a break, silhouetted against the granite mountainside.  

20151007_fenestre_pause_rocher_1_v50-1

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

After six hours of hiking, they finally reached the border with France. At the top of the pass, Raphaël, Thomas, Ibrahim and Ahmad (L-R) posed for a selfie by stones marking the border.  

20151007_selfie_col_fenestre_v50_framed

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Thomas guided Ibrahim and Ahmad on the descent, and into a hopeful but uncertain future in France.  

20151007_descente_trio_foret_v50

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Laura Starecheski can be reached at lstarecheski@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @Starecheski.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

A reporter becomes a smuggler

By and

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.