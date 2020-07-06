 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

In/Vulnerable

“A restaurant is a living, breathing part of the community.”

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Billy Chiu, San Francisco, California
Interviewed April 16 and May 13, 2020

Billy standing next to his mom at the restaurant’s long counter, both of them packing up take-out orders. He is a young guy wearing a hoodie and baseball hat. Narration: Billy Chiu manages Grant Place Restaurant in San Francisco’s Chinatown, which his mother, Elaine, opened in 1994.
Billy standing outside the restaurant on the street. We can see the restaurant’s colorful awning, which is decorated with hanging paper lanterns. Billy: Early March, end of February, it was just dead. We weren't really getting that much dine in, which is rare. We were like, what is going on? People were avoiding Chinatown.
Billy and another coworker, standing at the counter folding giant piles of paper napkins. In the foreground is the restaurant phone—conspicuously not ringing. Billy: Looking back, it probably had to do with the coronavirus. Our own president was calling it the Chinese virus. You're like, “Whoa, wait, what are they calling it?!” That was the troubling moment for me personally.
Chinatown business owners rally in a San Francisco square with signs saying “Chinatown is open for business” and “Time for Facts Not Fear.” Billy: You can definitely see that that could be taken in the wrong way and incite hate or a reason to blame Chinese people for this virus.
Billy, wearing a mask, walking down the near-empty streets of Chinatown. He’s carrying a bag of food, doing a delivery. Billy: It's hard enough to run a restaurant. The upsetting thing is this feeling of, like, being a potential target for violence or death. Billy: I grew up in San Francisco. I don't think I've ever felt unsafe. But a lot of people are scared.
Billy chopping up green onions in the kitchen while another cook drains tasty-looking noodles. Billy’s mom is also there, wrapping wontons. Billy: When I sit down and do the numbers it makes more sense to close. My family is working for free right now. We pay our employees, we pay our vendors. You gotta sell a lot of shrimp dumplings and noodles to pay for that.
Billy’s mom standing at the front door of the restaurant, looking out at the empty street. A sign on the front window says “TAKE OUT ONLY NO DINE IN” in English and Mandarin. [reference photo in folder] Narration: Takeout orders and a federal small business loan are all that is holding the business together for now. Billy: It is really difficult to be just trying to sell food to survive. A restaurant is a living, breathing part of the community. It's more than just feeding people.
Billy sitting in front of a bowl of steaming soup at one of the empty tables, about to eat lunch. Billy: That's the beautiful thing about food. Whoever racist comes to San Francisco- they can walk in the door and you can change their perception. That's what I hope for. I would love to change their mind.

Interview by Nathan Halverson illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

