A Stacked Deck: A visual look at discriminatory lending in the U.S.

People of color continue to be denied conventional mortgage loans at rates far higher than their white counterparts.

We spent a year analyzing 31 million mortgage records, employing techniques used by leading academics, which control for nine economic and social factors. We found a troubling pattern of denials for African Americans, Latinos, Asians and Native Americans across the country.

People of color have struggled for equal access to loans for decades. Join Reveal host Al Letson for a visual overview of how our findings fit into this larger history.





