Behind the Smiles

Find out what injuries are like at the Amazon warehouse that handled your packages

By /

Trailers at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on October 1, 2019, Fresno, California.

Credit: Photo by Paul Kuroda

You’ve read or listened to our investigation into injuries at Amazon warehouses. Now you might be wondering what the injuries are like at the warehouse that handles your packages. Here’s how to check. 

To find out the injury rates for the fulfillment center that handled your Amazon package, look for the code on the bottom-left corner of your shipping label. We’ve circled it in yellow.

The interactive map below provides a detailed breakdown of injury numbers at all the fulfillment centers from which we acquired records. For each location available, we’ve calculated the total injury rate (for every 100 workers, how many were injured in a year) and the rate of serious injury, then compared those with the industry averages, 5.2 and 4, respectively.

Don’t see info from the warehouse listed on your package? We’re seeking to compile more injury logs. If you’ve worked for Amazon, here’s how you can get the records and share them with Reveal.

And if you’re a local reporter interested in looking into a facility near you, please consider signing up for our reporting network.

Annabel Church created the data visualization for this story.

