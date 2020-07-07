At hundreds of rehabs, recovery means work without pay

Today, the Affordable Care Act mandates insurance coverage for addiction treatment. But even before the current recession, 27 million Americans were still uninsured, and only about 1 in 10 people struggling with addiction received any specialty treatment. Research shows that the best outcomes result from medication-based approaches, using such proven pharmaceuticals as buprenorphine, combined with individualized counseling. Although a stable, paying job can aid recovery, studies have found that work alone is not an effective treatment for addiction. Yet work-based programs have become one of the few forms of rehab available to tens of thousands desperate for help.

“The fact that people are basically being forced to work for a treatment model that is not effective, they’re not being offered what we do know is standard of care, and there’s this forced labor component of it, is just incredibly concerning to hear,” said Dr. Sarah Wakeman, medical director of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Substance Use Disorders Initiative and a professor at Harvard Medical School. “I would worry that those people are at high risk of overdose and death.”

‘Sometimes, tough love works better’

The programs span the United States, from Republican strongholds to liberal enclaves and rural towns with single stoplights. With such a shortage of treatment providers, many towns welcome them.

In interviews with Reveal, many rehab operators said work is a crucial part of instilling structure in the lives of people whose old structures were destroyed by addiction. Getting up, going to work, following a routine is a part of resocializing people to life without drugs, they said.

“A lot of these guys have never worked or lack any type of work skills,” said Guillermo Hernandez, one of the directors of Crusaders of Texas, a recovery program in Dallas that sends participants to do unpaid construction and cleanup jobs. “By the time they get out of here, they know how to do something. They have some type of trade where they can be a productive member of society.”

Other rehab directors said the work breaks participants down, giving program leaders an opportunity to instill new values and habits. Some participants said it worked for them.

Blake Uhran was 18 and struggling with heroin addiction when he entered Cross Training Ministries in Clewiston, Florida, in 2010. He was immediately sent out to work without pay mowing lawns for such business clients as U.S. Sugar, which did not respond to queries. Outside of work hours, he said, the men in the program prayed, followed Christian workbooks and kept journals. They were not allowed television or phones.

“That work, it brings something out of them. It brings them to a place where you can minister to their heart,” Uhran said. “When it’s 100 degrees outside and picking weeds, it does change a man.” Uhran said that after he completed the program, he won custody of his kids. Cross Training did not respond to requests for comment.

At least a third of the facilities Reveal identified accept participants who attend in lieu of serving jail or prison time. Judges said the programs provided an opportunity for recovery in places where there are few treatment options; others saw learning to work as an effective treatment for people with addiction.

“Sometimes, tough love works better,” the late Judge Larry Gist, who presided over a drug court in Beaumont, Texas, said in a 2018 interview. He said many defendants in his court lacked job skills and a work ethic. “They’ve never achieved anything and don’t know how to achieve it,” he said. “They are basically looking for the perfect welfare state.”

Yet many participants said the unpaid work had an unintended effect: It made them feel exploited and expendable.

“I was worn down and exhausted by the whole thing,” said Timothy Klick, who attended a Cenikor Foundation program in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2018. There, he was sent to work full time at a factory, making dinnerware forThermoServ. (ThermoServ did not respond to requests for comment.) “I feel like a slave, honestly. I’m being forced to work and not getting anything out of it.”

In a statement to Reveal, Cenikor described its program as voluntary and said it helped participants “overcome substance use disorder and build successful work and life habits.”

“The program provides room, board, treatment, and medication if necessary, as well as an opportunity for full employment upon completion,” the statement said.

Cenikor is among several programs that tout extraordinary success rates. The rehab claims 67% of graduates remain drug-free three years after entering the program. But those numbers disguise a bleak reality: Less than 8% of Cenikor participants graduate. The few other programs that provided graduation rates to Reveal cited rates so low that it was clear most participants do not make it to the end. When participants leave early, they can face lengthy prison sentences or relapse. Many have overdosed and died.

Rehab directors said they deployed the model in order to fund their programs. But Reveal found several rehab operators have exploited the model for financial gain, using the unpaid workers to staff their own for-profit businesses. At New Beginnings in Christ in Garfield, Georgia, rehab participants worked without pay at a pecan and cotton farm owned by the rehab’s founder. While using this unpaid workforce, the farm collected thousands of dollars in federal subsidies from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. New Beginnings founder Donald Atkinson told Reveal that he no longer farms. But he continues to send participants to work at his own auto repair shop.