We have more cats in our homes today than dogs – nearly 80 million, according to a recent survey. And for every pet cat curling up in our laps, there’s a feral cat roaming our landscape. These cats either were abandoned or born wild and never had much human contact.

The question of how to manage these cats is pitting conservationists against animal rights activists. Conservationists say the cats are invasive predators that are decimating native wildlife, and they want them removed. Animal rights activists argue that rounding up the cats and killing them is inhumane. They want to reduce the population over time by neutering cats and returning them outdoors.

“Catfight” examines the struggle over how to deal with America’s stray cats – and who should be managing them. Are the stray cats invasive species, wild animals that prey on native wildlife? Or are they pets who should be cared for and protected outdoors?

What do you do when America’s favorite pet – the cat – goes feral?

 

