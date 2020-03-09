Reveal is launching its first serialized investigation: American Rehab.
In the midst of the worst opioid crisis in America’s history, Reveal uncovers a type of rehab that is flourishing by turning tens of thousands of people desperate for treatment into an unpaid labor force.
The eight-episode series will run in Reveal’s podcast feed and on over 500 public radio stations across the country from March 28 to May 8, 2020.
