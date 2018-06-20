Everything we know about Texas-regulated facilities holding migrant children: violations, numbers and more

Many of the thousands of children separated from their parents at the southern border under the Trump administration’s paused “zero tolerance” policy went to one of Texas’ 32 state-licensed facilities.

Those shelters, licensed as child care providers that may accept unaccompanied minors as well as children taken from their families, have a long history of regulatory inspections that have uncovered serious health and safety deficiencies.

A Texas Tribune review of state records found that, over the last three years, inspectors have found 435 health and safety violations at the facilities, which can house anywhere from 20 to more than 1,000 children at a time. Of those, regulators coded 139 violations as “high” in severity and 166 as “medium high.”

The facilities are required to provide basic care to the children of detained migrants, including medical care and at least six hours of daily schooling. Their inspection reports, though often light on details, paint a picture of the abuses that young children may face in a foreign environment where many face language barriers and a history of trauma from the journey to the U.S.

Counts of children on this page are current as of May 2018, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Southwest Key Programs Inc.

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) Southwest Key – Casa Padre Brownsville 13 1,006 Southwest Key – Casa Quetzal Houston 23 233 Southwest Key – Nueva Esperanza Brownsville 43 208 Southwest Key – Casa Antigua San Benito 23 200 Southwest Key – Casa Montezuma Channelview 17 184 Southwest Key Conroe 15 178 Southwest Key – Casa Rio Grande San Benito 20 147 Southwest Key Cantuillo 3 84 Southwest Key – Casa Houston Houston 11 82 Southwest Key – Casita Del Valle Clint 2 73 Southwest Key – La Esperanza Brownsville 16 71 Southwest Key – Combes Harlingen 10 60 Southwest Key – El Presidente Brownsville 13 56 Southwest Key – Casa Franklin El Paso 11 52 Southwest Key – Casa Blanca San Antonio 12 48 Southwest Key Houston 14 43 Totals: 246 2,725

Southwest Key Programs, the private contractor operating a converted Walmart in Brownsville as a shelter for more than 1,000 children, is the largest operation in Texas authorized to take in children separated from their parents. Founded in 1987, the nonprofit says its mission is to “provide quality education, safe shelter and alternatives to incarceration for thousands of youth each day.”

Inspectors found 246 violations at the group’s 16 facilities in the last three years, records show. On October 11, 2017, at a Southwest Key facility in San Benito, an employee appeared drunk when he showed up to work. A drug test later found the employee was over the legal alcohol limit to drive. Inspectors also found shampoo dispensers filled with hand sanitizer and bananas that had turned black. In two instances, children were made to wait before receiving medical care: three days for a child with a broken wrist, and two weeks for a child with a sexually transmitted disease. A spokeswoman for Southwest Key did not return phone calls or an email seeking comment.

BCFS Health and Human Services

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) BCFS International Children’s Shelter Harlingen 23 464 BCFS HHS International Children’s Services Baytown 1 173 BCHM Region Children’s Assessment Center San Antonio 19 131 BCFS HHS International Children’s Services Emergency Shelter San Antonio 6 76 BCFS HHS International Children’s Services Emergency Shelter Raymondville 2 48 Baptist Child and Home Ministries San Antonio 1 21 Totals: 52 913

BCFS Health and Human Services is the second-largest contractor operating in Texas. The group operates six facilities that may accept migrant children. It was founded in 1944, according to its website.

At a Harlingen facility owned by BCFS, employees were alleged to have struck up “inappropriate relationships” with children in their care. Children complained of raw and undercooked food, and one child in late 2016 suffered an allergic reaction after a staff member gave the child a snack.

In San Antonio, at another BCFS facility, a staff member last April helped arrange for a child’s family member to send the child money — but when the cash arrived, the staff member kept it. The year before, an employee gave children “inappropriate magazine pages” that depicted naked women, while a few months before, staff members were found to have failed to supervise their wards closely enough to prevent one child from “inappropriately” touching two others.

Reached by phone, a receptionist for BCFS Health and Human Services said she had been told to direct reporters’ questions to federal officials at the U.S. Administration for Children and Families.

Upbring

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) Bokenkamp (Lutheran Social Services) Corpus Christi 25 104 Lutheran Social Services of the South (New Hope) McAllen 12 56 Totals: 37 160

Upbring operates two facilities that accept unaccompanied minors and children separated from their parents by immigration authorities. The company was previously known as Lutheran Social Services of the South. It rebranded itself after implementing better protocols following the 2013 death of a 1-year-old girl at one of its foster homes.

Five other groups are licensed to operate child-care facilities for unaccompanied minors in Texas, though they receive comparatively little federal funding to do so. Those groups are Catholic Charities, St. Peter. St. Joseph Children’s Home, Shiloh Treatment Center Inc., Seton Home and The Children’s Center Inc.

Catholic Charities

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) St. Michaels Home for Children Houston 4 28 St. Michaels Home for Children II Houston 5 14 Assessment Center of Tarrant County Fort Worth 4 8 Totals: 13 50

Catholic Charities, which has worked with the federal government to resettle refugees since at least 1983, operates three shelters for unaccompanied children through its branch at the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

St. Peter St. Joseph Children’s Home

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) St Peter – St Joseph Children’s Home Emergency Shelter San Antonio 17 65

St. Peter St. Joseph Children’s Home, which began as an orphanage in 1891, according to its website, operates an emergency shelter in San Antonio with a contract to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Shiloh Treatment Center Inc.

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) Shiloh Treatment Center Manvel 8 20

Shiloh Treatment Center Inc. was first incorporated in 1995, according to the Houston Chronicle. It first began receiving federal funding to house migrant children in 2013. It has been dogged by allegations of abuse following the 2001 death of Stephanie Duffield, 16, at the center after she was restrained by staff, but the treatment center has been found to be in compliance with state requirements. Shiloh did not respond to a request for comment.

Seton Home

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) Seton Home San Antonio 18 31

Seton Home, which opened in 1981, according to its website, operates a facility in San Antonio.

The Children’s Center Inc.

Facility City Violations in

past 3 years Unaccompanied children

(As of 5/2018) Galveston Multicultural Institute Galveston 6 0 Brazoria County Youth Homes Oyster Creek 5 0 Totals: 11 0

The Children’s Center Inc., based in Galveston, does not currently accept federal funds to care for unaccompanied minors, but it is licensed to serve up to 72 children, according to state regulators.

