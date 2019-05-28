Freedom Fighters
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy interweaves the stories of three brave women- a former child bride, a police officer and a labor crusader- who are speaking out against inequality and pushing for equal rights.
Pakistan is routinely ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women, where they are often subjected to violence at the hands of men. Repercussions are minimal and more than half of Pakistani women who experience violence keep it a secret out of shame and fear. With female literacy at a historic low and patriarchy running deep in the justice system, women across Pakistan continue to be treated as second-class citizens.
Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy interweaves the stories of three brave women- a former child bride, a police officer and a labor crusader- who are speaking out against inequality and pushing for equal rights. The short documentary features a mix of verité sequences and animation as it follows these crusaders on a mission to create a more just country for their fellow citizens.
This documentary was funded by a grant from Glassbreaker Films and the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation. The film will air as a part of Reveal TV on public television stations across the country. Check your local listings here.