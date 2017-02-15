Get up, Stand up: California’s search for education equity

Topics: /

By /

Taft Union High School Credit: Kevin Krejci/Flickr
i

During his inaugural address, President Trump attacked the U.S. education system as “flush with cash” and yet failing in its mission. For decades, though, complaints that schools were underfunded and shortchanging disadvantaged kids have sparked lawsuits nationwide. In California, legislators took a bold leap in 2013 to address such complaints, and enacted a new system for distributing education dollars. The system has a dull label, the Local Control Funding Formula, but it represents nothing less than a revolution in how schools are funded.

On top of basic per-pupil money, the unique new formula provides extra dollars for poor districts based on how many disadvantaged students they have, and encourages local decision-making and experimentation on how to reach and teach these kids. A new Center for Public Integrity piece and accompanying video look at initial successes —and controversies—related to the initiative. Should schools be investing money earmarked for disadvantaged students in policing and security? Is raising staff salaries an effective tactic to improve outcomes? In Oakland, schools are using some of their funding to invest in African-American and now Latino-focused curricula, as well as “case managers” who support kids and families dealing with outside-the-school issues. In the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles, schools are using conflict-resolution methods teachers say not only help kids get along and focus, but improve academic abilities as well.

For Californians interested in data revealing how much their school district spends in comparison to others—both before and after the new formula kicked in—the Center has prepared a statewide database that allows readers to plug in districts’ names. The data reveal large gaps between rich districts like Palo Alto and poor districts, like the farmworker community of Salinas. But data also show that lower-income districts’ funding is increasing, and reveal some changes in the percent of a district’s graduates who are eligible to apply for state four-year public colleges.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Get up, Stand up: California’s search for education equity

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.