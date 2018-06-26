Here’s a map of shelters where immigrant children have been housed

Federal records obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting show the locations of 85 child-care facilities across the nation that have housed and supervised children as part of the unaccompanied immigrant minors program. The information shows shelters and other facilities that contracted with the government as of February 2018 with some more recent updates. Have an update to our list or a tip about shelters that house migrant children? Email border@revealnews.org
Credits: Dan Kempton/Associated Press and Aura Bogado, Will Evans, Vanessa Swales and Michael Corey/Reveal
Sources: Reveal analysis of records released by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, updated with information from The Texas Tribune, other news media reports and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
|State
|City
|Facility name
|Type
|Capacity, June 2017
|Unaccompanied children,
June 21, 2018 (Texas only)
|Notes
|AZ
|Mesa
|A New Leaf – Dorothy B. Mitchell Counseling Center
|Shelter
|18
|AZ
|Mesa
|A New Leaf – Alice Peterson Residence
|Shelter
|17
|AZ
|Oracle
|Rite of Passage
|Shelter
|38
|AZ
|Queen Creek
|Rite of Passage
|Shelter
|43
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Southwest Key Campbell
|Shelter
|102
|AZ
|Mesa
|Southwest Key Casa Kokopelli
|Shelter
|200
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Southwest Key Casa Lighthouse
|Shelter
|80
|AZ
|Phoenix
|Southwest Key Casa Phoenix
|Shelter
|300
|AZ
|Tucson
|Southwest Key Estrella
|Shelter
|200
|AZ
|Glendale
|Southwest Key Glendale
|Shelter
|54
|AZ
|Mesa
|Southwest Key Las Palmas
|Shelter
|96
|AZ
|Youngtown
|Southwest Key Sol
|Shelter
|104
|CA
|Fairfield
|BCFS Fairfield
|Staff-Secure
|18
|CA
|Fullerton
|Crittenton Services for Children and Families
|Shelter
|69
|CA
|La Verne
|David and Margaret Youth and Family Services
|Shelter
|46
|CA
|Pleasant Hill
|Southwest Key Pleasant Hill
|Shelter
|22
|CA
|San Diego
|Southwest Key San Diego
|Shelter
|72
|CA
|Woodland
|Yolo County
|Secure
|24
|CT
|Mystic
|Noank
|Shelter
|10
|FL
|Cutler Bay
|Catholic Charities Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village
|Shelter
|65
|FL
|Miami Gardens
|His House Children’s Home
|Shelter
|95
|IL
|Chicago
|Heartland Alliance Beverly Neighborhood
|Shelter
|42
|IL
|Chicago
|Casa Heartland at Princeton
|Shelter
|19
|IL
|Chicago
|Heartland Casa Guadalupe
|Shelter
|77
|IL
|Chicago
|Heartland International Children’s Center
|Shelter
|56
|IL
|Chicago
|Heartland International Children’s Reception Center
|Shelter
|150
|IL
|Chicago
|Heartland International Youth Center
|Staff-Secure
|15
|IL
|Des Plaines
|Heartland Specialized Care for Immigrant Youth
|Shelter
|16
|IL
|Des Plaines
|Maryville Academy
|Shelter
|44
|KS
|Topeka
|The Villages
|Shelter
|40
|MD
|Baltimore
|Board of Child Care
|Shelter
|30
|MI
|Grand Rapids
|Bethany Christian Shelter
|Shelter
|18
|NJ
|Camden
|Center for Family Services
|Shelter
|25
|NY
|Irvington
|Abbott House
|Shelter
|35
|NY
|Bronx
|Catholic Guardian Services Crotrona
|Shelter
|10
|NY
|Bronx
|Catholic Guardian Services Seton
|Shelter
|19
|NY
|Kingston
|Children’s Home of Kingston
|Shelter
|19
|NY
|Dobbs Ferry
|Children’s Village Shelter
|Shelter
|93
|NY
|Dobbs Ferry
|Children’s Village Staff Secure
|Staff-Secure
|28
|NY
|Yonkers
|Rising Ground
|Shelter
|39
|NY
|Lincolndale
|Lincoln Hall Boys’ Haven
|Shelter
|110
|NY
|Bronx
|Lutheran Social Services of New York Safe Haven for Children
|Shelter
|18
|NY
|Syosset
|MercyFirst
|Residential Treatment
|18
|NY
|Syosset
|MercyFirst
|Shelter
|40
|OR
|Portland
|Morrison Child & Family Services Downtown Shelter
|Shelter
|40
|OR
|Portland
|Morrison Child & Family Services Mount Scott Paso Staff Secure
|Staff-Secure
|28
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|Holy Family Institute
|Shelter
|30
|PA
|Bethlehem
|KidsPeace Broadway Campus
|Shelter
|72
|TX
|Baytown
|BCFS Baytown
|Shelter
|126
|224
|TX
|San Antonio
|BCFS Chavaneaux
|Shelter
|64
|We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
|TX
|Harlingen
|BCFS Harlingen
|Shelter
|200
|581
|TX
|Lyford
|BCFS Raymondville
|Shelter
|40
|49
|TX
|San Antonio
|BCFS San Antonio Shelter
|Shelter
|84
|We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
|TX
|San Antonio
|BCFS San Antonio Staff Secure
|Staff-Secure
|36
|We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
|TX
|Corpus Christi
|Bokenkamp Children’s Shelter
|Shelter
|88
|105
|TX
|Fort Worth
|Catholic Charities Fort Worth
|Shelter
|10
|12
|TX
|Houston
|Catholic Charities Houston
|Shelter
|45
|TX
|McAllen
|Upbring New Hope Children’s Center
|Shelter
|48
|56
|TX
|San Antonio
|Seton Home
|Shelter
|30
|33
|TX
|Manvel
|Shiloh Treatment Center
|Residential Treatment
|32
|25
|TX
|San Antonio
|St. Peter-St. Joseph Children’s Home
|Shelter
|62
|78
|TX
|San Benito
|Southwest Key Antigua
|Shelter
|151
|270
|TX
|Canutillo (El Paso)
|Southwest Key Canutillo
|Shelter
|72
|90
|TX
|San Antonio
|Southwest Key Casa Blanca
|Shelter
|35
|51
|TX
|El Paso
|Southwest Key Casa Franklin
|Shelter
|36
|44
|TX
|Houston
|Southwest Key Casa Houston
|Shelter
|60
|84
|TX
|Houston
|Southwest Key Casa Montezuma
|Shelter
|143
|209
|TX
|Brownsville
|Southwest Key Casa Padre
|Shelter
|200
|1450
|TX
|Houston
|Southwest Key Casa Quetzal
|Shelter
|153
|240
|TX
|Clint
|Southwest Key Casita del Valle
|Shelter
|60
|73
|TX
|Combes
|Southwest Key Combes
|Shelter
|55
|78
|TX
|Conroe
|Southwest Key Conroe
|Shelter
|120
|199
|TX
|Brownsville
|Southwest Key El Presidente
|Shelter
|59
|56
|TX
|Houston
|Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive)
|Shelter
|32
|43
|Combined total for Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) and Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure
|TX
|Houston
|Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure
|Staff-Secure
|8
|Current count included with Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive)
|TX
|Brownsville
|Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza
|Shelter
|138
|289
|Combined total for Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza and Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure
|TX
|Brownsville
|Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure
|Staff-Secure
|16
|Current count included with Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza
|TX
|Brownsville
|Southwest Key Processing Center
|Shelter
|60
|We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
|TX
|San Benito
|Southwest Key Rio Grande
|Shelter
|128
|228
|VA
|Staunton
|Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center
|Secure
|34
|VA
|Bristow
|Youth for Tomorrow
|Shelter
|65
|WA
|Renton
|Friends of Youth
|Therapeutic Staff-Secure
|16
|WA
|Seattle
|Selma R. Carson Home
|Staff-Secure
|23
|WA
|Seattle
|Casa de los Amigos
|Shelter
|16
|VA
|Alexandria
|Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center
|Staff-Secure
|30