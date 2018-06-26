 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Here’s a map of shelters where immigrant children have been housed

Federal records obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting show the locations of 85 child-care facilities across the nation that have housed and supervised children as part of the unaccompanied immigrant minors program. The information shows shelters and other facilities that contracted with the government as of February 2018 with some more recent updates. Have an update to our list or a tip about shelters that house migrant children? Email border@revealnews.org

Credits: Dan Kempton/Associated Press and Aura Bogado, Will Evans, Vanessa Swales and Michael Corey/Reveal
Sources: Reveal analysis of records released by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, updated with information from The Texas Tribune, other news media reports and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

State City Facility name Type Capacity, June 2017 Unaccompanied children,
June 21, 2018 (Texas only)		 Notes
AZ Mesa A New Leaf – Dorothy B. Mitchell Counseling Center Shelter 18
AZ Mesa A New Leaf – Alice Peterson Residence Shelter 17
AZ Oracle Rite of Passage Shelter 38
AZ Queen Creek Rite of Passage Shelter 43
AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Campbell Shelter 102
AZ Mesa Southwest Key Casa Kokopelli Shelter 200
AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Casa Lighthouse Shelter 80
AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Casa Phoenix Shelter 300
AZ Tucson Southwest Key Estrella Shelter 200
AZ Glendale Southwest Key Glendale Shelter 54
AZ Mesa Southwest Key Las Palmas Shelter 96
AZ Youngtown Southwest Key Sol Shelter 104
CA Fairfield BCFS Fairfield Staff-Secure 18
CA Fullerton Crittenton Services for Children and Families Shelter 69
CA La Verne David and Margaret Youth and Family Services Shelter 46
CA Pleasant Hill Southwest Key Pleasant Hill Shelter 22
CA San Diego Southwest Key San Diego Shelter 72
CA Woodland Yolo County Secure 24
CT Mystic Noank Shelter 10
FL Cutler Bay Catholic Charities Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village Shelter 65
FL Miami Gardens His House Children’s Home Shelter 95
IL Chicago Heartland Alliance Beverly Neighborhood Shelter 42
IL Chicago Casa Heartland at Princeton Shelter 19
IL Chicago Heartland Casa Guadalupe Shelter 77
IL Chicago Heartland International Children’s Center Shelter 56
IL Chicago Heartland International Children’s Reception Center Shelter 150
IL Chicago Heartland International Youth Center Staff-Secure 15
IL Des Plaines Heartland Specialized Care for Immigrant Youth Shelter 16
IL Des Plaines Maryville Academy Shelter 44
KS Topeka The Villages Shelter 40
MD Baltimore Board of Child Care Shelter 30
MI Grand Rapids Bethany Christian Shelter Shelter 18
NJ Camden Center for Family Services Shelter 25
NY Irvington Abbott House Shelter 35
NY Bronx Catholic Guardian Services Crotrona Shelter 10
NY Bronx Catholic Guardian Services Seton Shelter 19
NY Kingston Children’s Home of Kingston Shelter 19
NY Dobbs Ferry Children’s Village Shelter Shelter 93
NY Dobbs Ferry Children’s Village Staff Secure Staff-Secure 28
NY Yonkers Rising Ground Shelter 39
NY Lincolndale Lincoln Hall Boys’ Haven Shelter 110
NY Bronx Lutheran Social Services of New York Safe Haven for Children Shelter 18
NY Syosset MercyFirst Residential Treatment 18
NY Syosset MercyFirst Shelter 40
OR Portland Morrison Child & Family Services Downtown Shelter Shelter 40
OR Portland Morrison Child & Family Services Mount Scott Paso Staff Secure Staff-Secure 28
PA Pittsburgh Holy Family Institute Shelter 30
PA Bethlehem KidsPeace Broadway Campus Shelter 72
TX Baytown BCFS Baytown Shelter 126 224
TX San Antonio BCFS Chavaneaux Shelter 64 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
TX Harlingen BCFS Harlingen Shelter 200 581
TX Lyford BCFS Raymondville Shelter 40 49
TX San Antonio BCFS San Antonio Shelter Shelter 84 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
TX San Antonio BCFS San Antonio Staff Secure Staff-Secure 36 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
TX Corpus Christi Bokenkamp Children’s Shelter Shelter 88 105
TX Fort Worth Catholic Charities Fort Worth Shelter 10 12
TX Houston Catholic Charities Houston Shelter 45
TX McAllen Upbring New Hope Children’s Center Shelter 48 56
TX San Antonio Seton Home Shelter 30 33
TX Manvel Shiloh Treatment Center Residential Treatment 32 25
TX San Antonio St. Peter-St. Joseph Children’s Home Shelter 62 78
TX San Benito Southwest Key Antigua Shelter 151 270
TX Canutillo (El Paso) Southwest Key Canutillo Shelter 72 90
TX San Antonio Southwest Key Casa Blanca Shelter 35 51
TX El Paso Southwest Key Casa Franklin Shelter 36 44
TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Houston Shelter 60 84
TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Montezuma Shelter 143 209
TX Brownsville Southwest Key Casa Padre Shelter 200 1450
TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Quetzal Shelter 153 240
TX Clint Southwest Key Casita del Valle Shelter 60 73
TX Combes Southwest Key Combes Shelter 55 78
TX Conroe Southwest Key Conroe Shelter 120 199
TX Brownsville Southwest Key El Presidente Shelter 59 56
TX Houston Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) Shelter 32 43 Combined total for Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) and Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure
TX Houston Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure Staff-Secure 8 Current count included with Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive)
TX Brownsville Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza Shelter 138 289 Combined total for Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza and Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure
TX Brownsville Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure Staff-Secure 16 Current count included with Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza
TX Brownsville Southwest Key Processing Center Shelter 60 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission
TX San Benito Southwest Key Rio Grande Shelter 128 228
VA Staunton Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Secure 34
VA Bristow Youth for Tomorrow Shelter 65
WA Renton Friends of Youth Therapeutic Staff-Secure 16
WA Seattle Selma R. Carson Home Staff-Secure 23
WA Seattle Casa de los Amigos Shelter 16
VA Alexandria Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center Staff-Secure 30

