Here’s a map of shelters where immigrant children have been housed

Federal records obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting show the locations of 85 child-care facilities across the nation that have housed and supervised children as part of the unaccompanied immigrant minors program. The information shows shelters and other facilities that contracted with the government as of February 2018 with some more recent updates. Have an update to our list or a tip about shelters that house migrant children? Email border@revealnews.org

Credits: Dan Kempton/Associated Press and Aura Bogado, Will Evans, Vanessa Swales and Michael Corey/Reveal

Sources: Reveal analysis of records released by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, updated with information from The Texas Tribune, other news media reports and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

State City Facility name Type Capacity, June 2017 Unaccompanied children,

June 21, 2018 (Texas only) Notes AZ Mesa A New Leaf – Dorothy B. Mitchell Counseling Center Shelter 18 AZ Mesa A New Leaf – Alice Peterson Residence Shelter 17 AZ Oracle Rite of Passage Shelter 38 AZ Queen Creek Rite of Passage Shelter 43 AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Campbell Shelter 102 AZ Mesa Southwest Key Casa Kokopelli Shelter 200 AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Casa Lighthouse Shelter 80 AZ Phoenix Southwest Key Casa Phoenix Shelter 300 AZ Tucson Southwest Key Estrella Shelter 200 AZ Glendale Southwest Key Glendale Shelter 54 AZ Mesa Southwest Key Las Palmas Shelter 96 AZ Youngtown Southwest Key Sol Shelter 104 CA Fairfield BCFS Fairfield Staff-Secure 18 CA Fullerton Crittenton Services for Children and Families Shelter 69 CA La Verne David and Margaret Youth and Family Services Shelter 46 CA Pleasant Hill Southwest Key Pleasant Hill Shelter 22 CA San Diego Southwest Key San Diego Shelter 72 CA Woodland Yolo County Secure 24 CT Mystic Noank Shelter 10 FL Cutler Bay Catholic Charities Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children’s Village Shelter 65 FL Miami Gardens His House Children’s Home Shelter 95 IL Chicago Heartland Alliance Beverly Neighborhood Shelter 42 IL Chicago Casa Heartland at Princeton Shelter 19 IL Chicago Heartland Casa Guadalupe Shelter 77 IL Chicago Heartland International Children’s Center Shelter 56 IL Chicago Heartland International Children’s Reception Center Shelter 150 IL Chicago Heartland International Youth Center Staff-Secure 15 IL Des Plaines Heartland Specialized Care for Immigrant Youth Shelter 16 IL Des Plaines Maryville Academy Shelter 44 KS Topeka The Villages Shelter 40 MD Baltimore Board of Child Care Shelter 30 MI Grand Rapids Bethany Christian Shelter Shelter 18 NJ Camden Center for Family Services Shelter 25 NY Irvington Abbott House Shelter 35 NY Bronx Catholic Guardian Services Crotrona Shelter 10 NY Bronx Catholic Guardian Services Seton Shelter 19 NY Kingston Children’s Home of Kingston Shelter 19 NY Dobbs Ferry Children’s Village Shelter Shelter 93 NY Dobbs Ferry Children’s Village Staff Secure Staff-Secure 28 NY Yonkers Rising Ground Shelter 39 NY Lincolndale Lincoln Hall Boys’ Haven Shelter 110 NY Bronx Lutheran Social Services of New York Safe Haven for Children Shelter 18 NY Syosset MercyFirst Residential Treatment 18 NY Syosset MercyFirst Shelter 40 OR Portland Morrison Child & Family Services Downtown Shelter Shelter 40 OR Portland Morrison Child & Family Services Mount Scott Paso Staff Secure Staff-Secure 28 PA Pittsburgh Holy Family Institute Shelter 30 PA Bethlehem KidsPeace Broadway Campus Shelter 72 TX Baytown BCFS Baytown Shelter 126 224 TX San Antonio BCFS Chavaneaux Shelter 64 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission TX Harlingen BCFS Harlingen Shelter 200 581 TX Lyford BCFS Raymondville Shelter 40 49 TX San Antonio BCFS San Antonio Shelter Shelter 84 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission TX San Antonio BCFS San Antonio Staff Secure Staff-Secure 36 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission TX Corpus Christi Bokenkamp Children’s Shelter Shelter 88 105 TX Fort Worth Catholic Charities Fort Worth Shelter 10 12 TX Houston Catholic Charities Houston Shelter 45 TX McAllen Upbring New Hope Children’s Center Shelter 48 56 TX San Antonio Seton Home Shelter 30 33 TX Manvel Shiloh Treatment Center Residential Treatment 32 25 TX San Antonio St. Peter-St. Joseph Children’s Home Shelter 62 78 TX San Benito Southwest Key Antigua Shelter 151 270 TX Canutillo (El Paso) Southwest Key Canutillo Shelter 72 90 TX San Antonio Southwest Key Casa Blanca Shelter 35 51 TX El Paso Southwest Key Casa Franklin Shelter 36 44 TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Houston Shelter 60 84 TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Montezuma Shelter 143 209 TX Brownsville Southwest Key Casa Padre Shelter 200 1450 TX Houston Southwest Key Casa Quetzal Shelter 153 240 TX Clint Southwest Key Casita del Valle Shelter 60 73 TX Combes Southwest Key Combes Shelter 55 78 TX Conroe Southwest Key Conroe Shelter 120 199 TX Brownsville Southwest Key El Presidente Shelter 59 56 TX Houston Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) Shelter 32 43 Combined total for Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) and Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure TX Houston Southwest Key Mesa Staff Secure Staff-Secure 8 Current count included with Southwest Key Houston (Mesa Drive) TX Brownsville Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza Shelter 138 289 Combined total for Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza and Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure TX Brownsville Southwest Key Esperanza Staff Secure Staff-Secure 16 Current count included with Southwest Key Nueva Esperanza TX Brownsville Southwest Key Processing Center Shelter 60 We have not definitively matched this location with data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission TX San Benito Southwest Key Rio Grande Shelter 128 228 VA Staunton Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Secure 34 VA Bristow Youth for Tomorrow Shelter 65 WA Renton Friends of Youth Therapeutic Staff-Secure 16 WA Seattle Selma R. Carson Home Staff-Secure 23 WA Seattle Casa de los Amigos Shelter 16 VA Alexandria Northern Virginia Juvenile Detention Center Staff-Secure 30

