How a national health crisis fell on the backs of local leaders

Although the limited testing data makes it difficult to draw conclusions, the flattened curves in Florida and California “emphasize the point that early action makes a difference,” said Dr. Marissa Levine, director of the Center for Leadership in Public Health Practice at the University of South Florida. “In both states, we know that local leaders acted before state leaders did,” she said. “To some degree, we’re seeing that reflected in the data.”

By April 20, the day Florida’s task force for reopening first convened, California was reporting 86 cases per 100,000 residents, and Florida, 126. New York, the nation’s epicenter, had 1,293.

“Florida is not doing great,” Dr. John Swartzberg, the California epidemiologist, said in early May, before Florida began to reopen, “but it’s doing a lot better than I thought it would be given their really poor judgment, and a governor who doesn’t understand public health.”

But we may never know the full cost of DeSantis’ delays. Cellphone tracking data showed that Fort Lauderdale spring breakers dispersed to locales across the country, including to New York City, which would soon be overwhelmed. Nor can we know just how far the nation might have plunged into the COVID-19 abyss if California leaders had failed to take bold actions early on, clearing the way for elected officials elsewhere to follow suit.

“It was really critical to set a standard,” Levine said, referring to California. “Clearly, somebody had to go first. That always helps others make decisions a little more readily.” And California’s decision, she points out, built on Wuhan’s, where officials instituted a massive shutdown.

Ultimately, officials in both states faced dilemmas triggered by the lack of federal leadership – and the inability to conduct widespread testing. The testing shortage not only hampered early decision-making, but it also robbed local health officials of traditional tools such as testing and contact tracing and forced them to consider drastic, unprecedented measures such as shelter in place.

“The challenge we have here is that every state has kind of been left to its own to figure out the path forward,” Levine said. “To some degree, that’s OK. But it should be done under a national framework that provides some level of standardization.”

Such standardization would hinge on a strong testing infrastructure that, five months into the U.S. pandemic, is still not in place. Without it, states are still largely in the dark as they take steps to reopen.

Trump, resistant to aggressive testing from the start, has yet to embrace it as a linchpin of restarting the economy. Just three weeks after the U.S. became the global epicenter of the pandemic, the Trump administration released its guidelines for reopening, called “Opening Up America Again.”

That next week in Florida, DeSantis launched his Re-Open Florida Task Force. None of the executive committee members are medical doctors or epidemiologists. Instead, it’s packed with leaders of the state’s largest corporations. Thanks to their guidance, South Florida has begun to loosen restrictions, allowing businesses to open at a reduced capacity and reopening the beaches that are the engine of Florida’s tourism industry. Disney World plans to reopen next month. Schools may reopen in August.

As restrictions unravel, COVID-19 numbers have already begun to surge in Florida. On Tuesday, the state recorded its highest number of reported cases in a single day.

Levine worries about the public abandoning safety measures as they emerge from strict shelter-in-place orders from the early days of the pandemic. “A lot of people think we did what we needed to do, and now we just need to go back to the way it was.”

“That’s the wrong message, unfortunately,” Levine said. “I think we may pay the price as we watch cases go up here in Florida and around the country.”

This story was edited by Esther Kaplan, Soo Oh and Matt Thompson and copy edited by Nikki Frick. Editors Terence Shepherd and Alicia Zuckerman from WLRN and Julia B. Chan and Ethan Toven-Lindsey from KQED contributed.

