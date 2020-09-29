At the time, Amazon had several safety initiatives in the works. A pilot project to do what OSHA had recommended years before – rotate workers to different jobs to alleviate repetitive stress – had shown promise in reducing injuries.

But sales came first. “Despite the considerable benefits, half of the pilot sites decided to turn off sort rotation during Prime Week,” Amazon’s safety team reported in August 2019. A November report said that while the job rotation had driven down injury rates in robotic warehouses, “adherence is declining.”

Another pilot project, outlined in a May 2019 report, sought to lower injuries by blocking off the highest and lowest shelves on warehouse racks, “optimizing work allocation to an associate’s power zone,” so workers wouldn’t have to bend as low or reach as high. According to the report, ergonomic issues such as excessive repetition and bending down led to 74% of injuries among the workers who stowed away and picked out customer orders in robotic warehouses in 2018.

That pilot project, however, was designed for use only “during non-Peak.” And out of six warehouses testing the pilot, five put it on hold for the runup to Prime Day. The report warned there was “risk of complete termination of (the) project.” Amazon declined to provide an update on the program’s current status.

Amazon has maintained that the company properly staffs its warehouses with safety officials. An Amazon spokesperson told me last November, “We ensure we have adequate leadership and safety staff on hand during these peak times.”

Yet an August 2019 report described safety staffing at robotic warehouses as being “critically low.” That October, another report again warned of staffing problems at robotic warehouses, including safety-team attrition in the region that covers New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Connecticut that “will put several sites understaffed going into Peak.”

As last year’s holiday-shopping season approached, Amazon’s safety managers received talking points to pass along to workers fatigued from 12-hour shifts and 60-hour weeks. “Mandatory Extra Time,” it said, “requires us to give a little extra to stay customer obsessed.”

“Take the time away from work to recharge your internal battery,” the list of tips suggests. “Smile and laugh with the people in your life that bring you joy. Sleep in on your day off. Binge your favorite shows.”

Austin Wendt left his job as an EMT for a private ambulance company in 2016 to take a higher-paying role running the first aid clinic at Amazon’s warehouse BFI3 in DuPont.

Eventually, he became the only person responsible for safety at the warehouse during his shifts. A safety specialist had quit and wasn’t replaced. His manager, he said, was rarely on-site. Overworked and overwhelmed, Wendt was being asked to do things he wasn’t trained to do, he said, such as ergonomic assessments of workstations.

“I never had support from my boss or senior leadership, to do my job effectively or enforce safety,” he said. “There’s so much to do and you’re so far behind, and there’s so many injuries that you could just never get caught up.”

He’d watch workers heave heavy bags of dog food and cat litter all night – tens of thousands of pounds in some cases, he estimated. And the workers had to do it quick. Under constant pressure to hit ever-increasing production rates, they took shortcuts, he said.

Instead of climbing a ladder to grab a heavy item off a top shelf, workers would get on their tiptoes and reach. Or they’d bend over, instead of squatting, to grab a bag, then twist to put it down quickly. They’d grab a heavy tote off a conveyor belt with one hand while pressing a button on a computer screen with the other. The extra hours, fatigue and stress of peak times compounded the problem.

An associate hands merchandise to a fellow worker at the Amazon fulfillment center in DuPont, Wash., in February 2015. In 2018, 36% of the site’s workers gave an “unfavorable” response to the staff survey question: “Does the safety training match the real world expectations of your job?” (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

“I’d have managers sitting there watching these people work very improperly” he said, “and they don’t say anything. Because it’s about rate and productivity.”



In 2018, Amazon safety officials did what they called a “deep dive” analysis into why so many workers at the DuPont warehouse gave negative feedback in a routine safety survey. To the question, “Does the safety training match the real world expectations of your job?” 36% of the site’s workers gave an “unfavorable” response. For months, that was the safety question with the worst response, and it wasn’t budging even with retraining.

Trying to figure out why, Amazon got a common explanation from workers, according to the report: The work “requires me to move too quickly, so I am forced to either cut corners or not make rate.”

The report said BFI3 leadership was seeking “to improve processes and ensure that they can be performed safely at rate.”

Yet not one of the dozens of safety initiatives described in the 2018 and 2019 internal safety reports obtained by Reveal suggests slowing down production quotas to reduce injuries.

“In the end, I don’t think it’s that hard of an issue,” Wendt said; the answer is to “lower the rate.” But, he added, “I don’t think that was ever an option in their head or even thought of as a route to take.”

Wendt left Amazon for a fire department job in early 2019. That year, the warehouse’s injury problem got even worse.

Cecilia Hoyos accounted for two of the injuries on the warehouse logs that year. For one, in July 2019, the heavy lifting and repetition caught up with her. After an entire shift spent unloading a trailer – grabbing heavy boxes and putting them on a conveyor belt – she had a hard time walking to her front door. Trying not to complain, she returned to unloading trailers the next day.

“It was killing me, but OK, that’s my job,” she said.

After a break, Hoyos found she couldn’t walk back to her workstation. She ended up with a hip injury that put her off work for months, according to Amazon’s injury logs. That and other work injuries have left her in constant pain, she said, leaving her feeling like her 80-year-old mother when she climbs stairs.

Hoyos said Amazon should have workers rotate jobs to lessen the repetitive strain. But managers don’t listen, she said. “They say no because they only think about the rates.”

Warehouse leaders would, however, offer pizza parties as a reward for a streak of injury-free shifts, Wendt said – so some workers would push through the pain rather than be the person who cost their co-workers free pizza. Managers were effectively “offering rewards for not reporting injuries,” Wendt said.

In February, a group of 15 U.S. senators, led by Sherrod Brown, Bernie Sanders and Tammy Baldwin, demanded that Bezos make a long list of changes in Amazon’s warehouses after Reveal’s initial investigation.

“These reports make clear that by placing such a priority on speed and quota fulfillment, your company requires employees to risk their safety and health to perform and keep their jobs,” the letter reads. The senators also demanded a response from the company.

Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, pushed back on the idea that the company had a worker injury problem, telling the senators that other companies underreport their injuries. “In 2016, we decided to change our approach to recordkeeping and design a system that reported all injuries – no matter the severity,” he wrote in response to the senators.

But the 2015 OSHA investigation of the fulfillment center in New Jersey found that Amazon had failed to record more than two dozen injuries as required, leading to a $7,000 fine. And several former Amazon safety professionals told me that the company used to systematically hide injuries by having safety staff write up “justifications” for not recording injuries that should have been counted by federal regulations.

Days after the senators sent their letter, Jay Carney, Amazon’s senior vice president for global corporate affairs, went on CNBC to talk about the company having raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour. When asked about the letter, he echoed the argument that the company’s injury rates are so high today only because it initiated a policy of zealous compliance.

“Across the country, injuries are woefully underreported,” he said. “That was true at Amazon a number of years ago, and then we changed the way we report injuries. That spiked the numbers for us. We report well above what’s required by OSHA.”

Fagan helped lead that 2015 inspection as a medical officer for OSHA. She found Amazon’s on-site clinics would send injured workers back to work instead of referring them to another clinic for proper medical attention. “What we learned was really surprising, actually shocking,” she said.

Kathleen Fagan, a physician who inspected Amazon warehouses as a medical officer for OSHA, found the company did not provide proper medical attention to injured workers. (Thaad Sabolboro for Reveal)

Fagan went on to investigate Amazon warehouses in New Jersey again and found the same problems with medical care. Workers were still being discouraged from reporting injuries in 2017 and from seeking outside medical attention in 2019, Fagan found. In another hazard alert letter, OSHA criticized Amazon for explicitly allowing AmCare, Amazon’s system of on-site medical clinics, to delay sending workers to a doctor for up to 21 days. The result was that workers’ injuries got worse while they waited for proper medical care, she said. “The company did not improve,” Fagan, who has since retired, told me.

“I mean, that’s shameful,” she said. “This is a company that makes enormous profits.”

Amazon also has selectively released flattering numbers to inquiring Congress members, even when the big picture is far grimmer. Last November, after Reveal reported that the 2018 injury rates at a warehouse in Fall River, Massachusetts, were nearly triple the industry average, Massachusetts Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey and Rep. Joe Kennedy III wrote to Bezos “seeking answers about why so many Massachusetts workers are getting seriously injured at Amazon fulfillment centers.”

Huseman responded, “The injury data by itself does not tell the full story.” He declined to provide the 2019 annual injury numbers the lawmakers had requested, but cited one data point: The 2019 holiday peak produced a lower rate of injuries requiring time off work compared with 2018, a change he attributed to “the continuous improvement initiatives executed locally and companywide.”

Serious injury rates at Amazon’s Fall River warehouse Note: Serious injuries are work-related injuries and illnesses that require days away from work or a job restriction. Sources: Reveal analysis of internal Amazon data; U.S. Labor Department Credit: Soo Oh/Reveal Lost-time injuries did dip in that time period. But Amazon’s internal numbers for 2019 as a whole were significantly worse. The Fall River warehouse’s rate of lost-time injuries, for example, was more than 50% higher in 2019 compared with 2018 and six times the industry average. Just like Carney, Huseman insisted that Amazon doesn’t play games with the numbers.

“We differ from companies who take aggressive measures to avoid recording a lost time injury, such as requiring employees to come back to work immediately after injury,” he wrote. “We do not create ‘light duty’ work, even if this means that we record a lost time injury as a result.”

The internal safety reports show that Amazon did exactly that in some of its warehouses.

Amazon’s safety team last year rolled out an initiative to “drastically reduce” its rate of lost-time injuries – those considered more serious because they require days off work. But the initiative didn’t involve preventing injuries – it just prevented them from being recorded as lost time. The initiative’s name: “temporary light duty.”

Many injured workers, hurt to the point that they were unable to perform their warehouse jobs, were reassigned. Some were sent to tag photos on a computer to help train Amazon’s machine learning algorithms. Others were loaned to nonprofit organizations with which the company partners. The strategy, articulated in an August 2019 email from Marla Corson, Amazon’s safety director for robotic warehouses, could be used for workers whose injuries meant they had the use of only one hand or could do only sit-down work. Rolled out across the fulfillment center network, she said, it had “the potential to reduce Lost Time Injuries and workers compensation costs by 70%.”

Amazon’s rate of lost-time injuries did go down in 2019. This can be better for workers because they keep their regular pay, instead of being out on workers’ comp.

But the injuries hadn’t gone away. The rate of injuries needing a job restriction or accommodation went up by just as much. Combine those categories, as OSHA often does in calculating serious injuries, and there was no improvement at all.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, whose district includes Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, said she’s troubled by Amazon’s lack of honesty. “I don’t know that the information I’m getting from Amazon is accurate, because mostly Amazon denies that anything is happening and says that there is a vast network of people who are simply reporting on things to make them look bad,” she said. “I just don’t believe that.”