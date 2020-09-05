How Donald Trump took down the Robert Mueller of Latin America

A crusading anti-corruption prosecutor, both U.S. presidential candidates, forged passports, the relocation of an embassy to Jerusalem and accusations of collaboration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime. This is the story of how the Trump administration turned the United States’ relationship with Guatemala upside down.

At the center of the story is an alleged quid pro quo between Donald Trump and Jimmy Morales, a former television comedian who was elected president of Guatemala.

The man making the allegation: Iván Velásquez, a relentless Colombian prosecutor whom many call the Robert Mueller of Latin America. He’s known for jailing presidents and paramilitaries – and he had the backing of the United Nations and then-Vice President Joe Biden when he took on the challenge of rooting out corruption in Guatemala.

But Velásquez met his match when he took on Morales, and Trump backed up Morales.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and President Donald Trump meet in the Oval Office on Dec. 17, 2019. (Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“Look what happened in reality. It’s a transaction where both parties seek to win something,” Velásquez told Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. “You help us by ending this persecution … and we will help you.”

Like the alleged Ukraine quid pro quo that sparked Trump’s impeachment last year, the details can appear confusing – but ultimately, Velásquez says, the exchange was simple: Trump withdrew U.S. support for an international anti-corruption force that was investigating Morales and his family. Morales offered Guatemala’s material support for policies at the heart of Trump’s reelection bid.

Velásquez’s anti-corruption force “was a bargaining chip,” a senior policy adviser in the State Department told Reveal. He said he had no direct evidence of a quid pro quo. But the commission “was clearly something Morales wanted to get rid of, and we were happy to oblige by not backing it, supporting it when it needed us most.”

The key for the administration was securing Morales’ support for policies intended to keep Central Americans from arriving at the U.S. border, the official said. “Nothing mattered except stopping brown people from coming into this country,” the adviser said. “All of our other policies were just subordinate to that goal.”

The turn of events served up political wins for both Morales and Trump.

But in Guatemala, the impact of the end of the anti-corruption force has been undeniable, a collapse of the rule of law reminiscent of the bad old days when military strongmen ruled.

It fed into a feeling that many Guatemalans have felt for generations, that the only way to a better future is to leave and find it elsewhere. So despite Trump’s harsh immigration policies, record numbers of desperate migrants fled the country for the U.S. border, until the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the globe.

Morales’ former presidential spokesperson Alfredo Brito declined to comment for this story, and the State Department and White House did not respond to multiple inquiries.

Our story begins in 2013. That’s the year Iván Velásquez was put in charge of a special United Nations body called the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, better known by its Spanish acronym, CICIG.

The U.N. and Guatemalan government, with the backing of the U.S., set up the commission to root out corruption in Guatemala, after decades of civil war and military rule left 200,000 dead, the vast majority of whom were Indigenous Maya, and the nation’s civil and political systems in tatters. CICIG was a revolutionary development – a rare case in which a country invited in an outside force to help make its society more equitable. The commission created court systems in rural communities, sought to root out bribery in hospitals and brought embezzlement charges against high-ranking members of the former military junta.

Iván Velásquez, commissioner of the U.N.’s International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, or CICIG, at a press conference in Guatemala City on Aug. 25, 2017. (Moises Castillo/Associated Press)

“It was a stellar example of what works,” said Stephen Rapp, a former U.N prosecutor who served as U.S. ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues under President Barack Obama.

As head of CICIG, Velásquez would be a powerful figure. He could investigate anyone, even the president, and could bring charges in Guatemalan court with the cooperation of Guatemala’s aggressive chief prosecutor, Thelma Aldana – much like a special counsel does in the United States.

At the time, Velásquez, now 65, was already a towering figure in Latin America. After probing allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, the tall, bearded prosecutor went to work for the Colombian Supreme Court, where he investigated 139 members of Congress for their links to paramilitaries. The so-called “parapolitica” scandal ultimately led to the convictions of seven governors and 60 members of Congress. Some of the closest aides to former President Álvaro Uribe, Uribe’s cousin and the director of state security police were thrown in prison and the intelligence agency was dismantled.

Velásquez had stepped away from public life and was lecturing at universities when the U.N. called about the Guatemala posting. “I thought it would be an interesting experience,” he told Reveal. It would be more interesting than he expected.

When Velásquez arrived in Guatemala, the fight against corruption already was tied up with the issue of outmigration to the United States. By the summer of 2014, more than 50,000 unaccompanied children had arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border, most of them from Central America. Calling it an “urgent humanitarian situation,” Obama turned to his most trusted lieutenant: Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden flew to Guatemala, posed for photographs with then-President Otto Pérez Molina and drew a straight line between migration and corruption.

“We have to deal with immigration, but also the root causes,” he said later, while pushing for an aid package to Central America that ultimately would send more than $1 billion to Guatemala over five years.

The money, Biden said, would go to help farmers and small businesses and professionalize the police, improving conditions so that Guatemalans would stay in their country and not end up at the U.S. border.

Vice President Joe Biden shakes hands with Guatemalan President Otto Pérez Molina at the National Palace in Guatemala City, March 2, 2015. Six months later, Pérez Molina resigned and was arrested on fraud charges. (Moises Castillo/Associated Press)

But that would work only if the Guatemalan government ensured equal opportunity for everyone. If only those close to the ruling elite could start a business, file a land claim or receive medical care, then families – even unaccompanied children – would continue to flee the country. So, Biden said, the help came with strings attached.

“I made it clear that U.S. funding for Guatemala hinged on CICIG being allowed to continue its work,” Biden wrote after leaving office.

In the years to come, Biden would prove to be a huge supporter of CICIG. What he might not have predicted was that one of Velásquez’s first targets would be the Guatemalan president with whom he’d just shaken hands.

“Justice is not only for the dispossessed,” Velásquez likes to say. For citizens to believe in the rule of law, they must see it also applied to people in power.

When evidence surfaced that Pérez Molina was involved in a multimillion-dollar customs fraud ring at the airport, Velásquez authorized wiretaps that led to bribery and fraud charges. Just one year after Biden’s visit, Pérez Molina landed in prison. The former president is still in prison awaiting trial today.

To Rapp, the former ambassador on war crime issues, the Guatemalan president was a case well chosen. Before the peace accords, as a senior military officer, Pérez Molina was implicated in the scorched-earth policies of dictator Efraín Ríos Montt in the 1980s.

But those older alleged crimes were not part of CICIG’s purview. “I’m a great fan of the Al Capone approach,” Rapp said, referring to the American gangster who eventually was imprisoned for tax evasion. “I’d much prefer to get them for the worst thing they did, but either way, impunity has ended.”

With Pérez Molina behind bars, Guatemala held new elections, giving rise to a political figure whom many have compared to Donald Trump.

Jimmy Morales was a television comedian famous for his crude and racist humor.

On almost every episode of his weekly show, Morales appeared in blackface or brownface. One episode opens with Morales on a flying carpet, and in the space of a single minute, he makes fun of Black people and blind people and makes a joke about female anatomy.

Like Trump, Morales also positioned himself as a reformer. While Trump pledged to drain the swamp, Morales’ campaign slogan was “Ni corrupto, ni ladron” – “neither corrupt, nor a thief.”