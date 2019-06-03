How jailing migrant children became an act of compassion for one Northern California community

In February, California attorney general Xavier Becerra released a review of immigrant detention centers across the state, including Yolo County’s. The report described a facility run by thoughtful, concerned officials that nonetheless was a troubling place for children to be. Inspectors interviewed 19 children in the facility; 9 reported having attempted suicide or cutting themselves during their time there.

Last summer, the county negotiated more money from the Office of Refugee Resettlement as a condition of its continuing to house migrant children, an increase from around $3 million to $6 million a year. The detention center’s current program director, Julie Burns, says she’s using that new funding to hire more mental health support and set an example for facilities elsewhere. She says that includes pushing back against the federal government when it tries to send them children who shouldn’t be locked up.

“If we are going to do this, we are going to do right by the kids. We’re not going to have kids languishing in secure care without the resources they need,” she says. “We are really focusing on treatment and servicing, and we have an opportunity to do a model program.”

“We think we can make a difference, as foolish as that might sound,” says Saylor. “And I realize it sounds a little bit dissonant to the rest of our value system, but it’s actually quite consistent. We’re doing a rather unusual thing here. We’re trying to influence the lives of these unfortunate immigrants through a program that would not be our first choice for them.”

“Sometimes just walking away from a sticky situation is easier than trying to deal with the ambiguities and problems in a more nuanced way,” says Pease, the detention center volunteer.

But critics of the contract are rallying opposition for another fight. Francisco Dominguez, a local radio host, says that well-meaning people in Yolo County are fooling themselves by thinking “they can go visit them and take cookies and take books, [and] somehow they’re making their lives better.”

“It was very much white privilege [to think] that somehow the good European American citizens of Yolo County know what’s best for these brown, Native American kids from Central America,” Dominguez says.

“This is the biggest division [within] the immigrants’ rights community today. [It] is about these site fights,” says Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, an immigration lawyer with the Legal Aid Justice Center in Virginia. “There are those who say, ‘No, if we close these local facilities, all that’s going to do is accelerate the transfer of ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] detainees to these massive Texas border facilities.’ The other camp says, ‘No, we have to, first of all, fight in our home communities.’”

Sandoval-Moshenberg contributed to the opposition to the juvenile detention contract in the D.C. suburbs and doesn’t have much sympathy for the argument that prevailed in Yolo County. “It takes a hell of a savior complex to really believe that a kid in your jail is better off than being with his family,” he says.

Lately, Dominguez has been pushing local advocacy groups to mount a stronger opposition before county leaders and to protest outside board meetings. He wants to see them follow the example of activists in Yuba County, north of Sacramento, who continue to protest the county jail’s contract with ICE, and in the High Desert city of Adelanto, which ended its partnership with a private ICE detention center in March.

They’ll have their chance sooner than they expected. Yolo County’s new chief probation officer recently proposed repurposing the juvenile detention facility, given the falling population of local youth held there. The board of supervisors scheduled a vote Tuesday to consider the plan. A yes vote by the board would end the Office of Refugee Resettlement contract, and the detention center would cease housing unaccompanied migrant children as early as July.

Either side of the debate could find validation in B.D.’s story. His statement from inside suggests the toll of indefinite detention far from his family. But he ended up receiving free legal help from a San Francisco attorney who realized he never should have been detained, because agency records contained no evidence that he was a gang member. That resource, which might have been unattainable in a more remote, less supportive area, did finally get him released to his mother in November.

These are some of the questions that divide people in the current era of immigration enforcement: How long do you stay inside a harmful system to try to make it better? When is the only moral choice to walk away? Is it possible to help children while holding them in a cell? The answers Yolo County settled on: A little longer. Not yet. We hope so.

Patrick Michels can be reached at pmichels@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickMichels.