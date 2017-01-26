How Trump has described his wall

The executive order President Donald Trump signed today to immediately begin planning to construct a wall along the US-Mexico border follows his signature campaign promise to stem the flow of illegal immigration and drugs into the country.

“immediate construction of the border wall” 1/25/2017 “The secretary of Homeland Security working with myself and my staff will begin immediate construction of a border wall. So badly you needed – you folks know how badly needed it is – as a help – but very badly needed. ”

Details remain fuzzy on what ultimately might be built, though Trump has repeatedly insisted it will be “a wall not a fence” and he says he can get it done because he “nobody builds walls better than me.”

Trump has said this barrier can be built for as low as $8 billion, and has insisted that Mexico will pay for it. An internal estimate by Customs and Border Protection for 700 miles of the 2,000-mile border pegs the cost at $15 billion to $20 billion, plus another $500 million to construct access roads.

Earlier this week, Reveal published a detailed map of the current border fence. Former border officials also told us that existing sections of the current border fence would benefit from upgrades and more modern materials. Large swaths of the land between the countries, they say, don’t need a barrier because of the remoteness, topography or dearth of illicit activity. Two top leaders of Bipartisan Policy Center task force on immigration said this week that focusing on the incentives that draw undocumented workers is a more effective way to curb illegal immigration than a massive border wall.

Trump has talked about the wall from day one of his campaign, although the details have varied.

“I would build a great wall”: Trump launches campaign 06/16/2015 “I would build a great wall – and nobody builds walls better than me – believe me and I’ll build them very inexpensively.” “This wall is going to have a big beautiful open gate” 09/17/2015 “People aren’t going to home depot and walking right off – not this wall. And this wall, is going to have a nice big beautiful open gate.” “It will be a real wall” 09/28/2015 “It’ll actually be a wall that will look good — believe it or not — ‘cuz what they have now is a joke – they’re ugly, little and don’t work.” “We need a 1,000 miles” 02/09/2016 “The wall is probably $8 billion, which is a tiny fraction of the money we lose with Mexico … I’m very good at this.” “Who is going to pay for the wall?” “Mexico!” 07/13/2016 “They’ll be happy to pay for the wall.” “The drugs are pouring into our country”. 12/09/2016 We will build the wall, and we will put an end to illegal immigration, and stop the drugs from pouring into our country.” “We’re going to work on the wall, Paul.” 12/13/2016 “Somebody said the other day ‘Well, now that Trump won, he’s really not going to build the wall.'” “It’s not a fence. It’s a wall.” 1/11/2017 “I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico, which we’ll start immediately after we get to office, but I don’t want to wait.”

