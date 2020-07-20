 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

COVID-19

‘I was forced to drive across the country during a pandemic just to get health care.’

By , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Jane Doe, Arlington, Texas
Testimony from a court document dated March 30, 2020

Narration: On March 30, 2020, a 24-year-old college student anonymously filed a court affidavit in support of a Planned Parenthood lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbot. These are her words. A woman’s hands hold a positive pregnancy test. On the table beneath her hands, we can see a coffee-stained pay stub for a diner and a pamphlet on how to apply for unemployment. [reference image] Jane Doe: The same week I lost my job waiting tables, I became worried that I might be pregnant, even though my partner and I had been using birth control.
Anti-abortion protesters crowded around several cars outside a Planned Parenthood, waving signs and graphic images. Jane Doe: I went to the clinic alone. In order to limit the number of patients inside the clinic, they had us sign in and wait in our cars. I sat in my car in the parking lot for two hours. Meanwhile, anti-abortion protesters screamed at me and other patients.
A doctor in a Planned Parenthood exam room looks apologetic. A poster on the wall says, “The abortion pill: How does it work?” and has a drawing showing two pills. Jane: I was under 10 weeks pregnant so I qualified for a medication abortion. But Texas has a 24-hour waiting period. Even though I was certain of my decision, I had no choice except to wait.
The woman’s hand holds an iPhone that has an incoming call from Planned Parenthood on the screen. Jane Doe: I got a phone call from the clinic. My second appointment was cancelled. The staffer told me that Gov. Greg Abbott halted all abortions in the state, claiming that medical supplies needed to be saved for other patients. I started to cry and she cried, too.
In silhouette, the woman is hugged by her partner. Around them is a spiral or other shape that evokes emotional turmoil and distress. Jane Doe [narration]: She told me my only option at that point was to go out of state or delay and possibly be forced to have a baby. Jane Doe: “I feel sick.” Jane Doe [narration]: I knew that I needed to act quickly. I made a bunch of calls- Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado. I finally was able to make an appointment with a clinic in Denver.
On the road, leaving Texas at sunset. The car is driving past an official sign saying, “Now leaving Texas, the Lone Star State. Y’all come back now!” A digital sign set up on the road flashes, “Stay home! Stay safe!” Jane Doe: It’s a 12-hour drive from my house to Denver. I was forced to drive across the country during a pandemic just to get health care. I feel like Texas put me in danger.
In her hand, the woman holds two small pills. Jane Doe: The clinic I went to was able to give me the medication for my abortion without further delay. I took the first pill there and they sent me home with the second pill. We didn’t want to take breaks or rest because I was worried about having my abortion in the car.
Headlights flashing across a nearly empty highway. Jane Doe: Why is my life not important enough to the governor and the other men making these decisions? I feel like my constitutional rights were violated when I needed them the most.

Illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

'I was forced to drive across the country during a pandemic just to get health care.'

