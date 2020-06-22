 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

“I was going to save everybody else in this world.”

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Martha: I was one of eight kids. And my mom got very sick. I was the caregiver and I took care of her. I couldn't save my mom, so I was gonna save other people. So I became a nurse. Narration: Martha Marx has been working as a nurse for 35 years. She travels across the city taking care of elderly and vulnerable patients in their homes.
Martha: I was going to save everybody else in this world. And I'm still trying. I'll try till the day I die. I will never stop being a nurse. Never.
Martha: My greatest fear is that I've been exposed and that I'm going to bring it to one of my patients and I'm going to get one of my patients sick. That's really, really hard.
Martha: We go into six houses a day of some of the most fragile people in our community. They told us to just wear a surgical mask for days, until it's visibly soiled. I call myself Typhoid Martha.
Narration: Martha’s sister sewed her a cloth mask to wear over her one surgical mask. Martha: We just got a really cheap surgical mask two weeks ago that we used for days and days. One mask. When we're done we fold it in half and you put it in the little paper bag in your car. But you only get one paper bag and it's gross.
Martha: It is bizarre. I would have been fired for doing that before. There was science. This is not what you do for infection control.
Song: “Just give me one thing that I can hold on to…” Martha: “Angel from Montgomery,” that’s my favorite song. I was telling my kids, I want you to play that song at my funeral. Martha: I am out there every single day. I'm out there when everybody else doesn't even go grocery shopping.
Song: “...To believe in this living is just a hard way to go” Martha: As a nurse, I'm feeling like I'm not flattening the curve, like I'm not helping people. I'm harming people. I've never felt like I've harmed anybody. It shouldn't be like this. It doesn't have to be like this.

Interview by Elizabeth Shogren illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

