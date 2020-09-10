‘We sent 500 tests. They don’t answer calls’: Inside ICE’s coronavirus testing disaster

The Otero County Processing Center opened its doors in 2008 just outside the small town of Chaparral, New Mexico. It can house just over 1,000 people and is overseen by a staff of about 300. The building blends into the desert around it, wrapped in khaki-colored corrugated siding. It is surrounded by a double wall of chain-link fence and concertina wire and fronted by a covered walkway built with detainee labor.

The facility is part of a 15-acre complex that is also home to the Otero County Prison Facility, which holds up to 1,400 federal and state prisoners. Both facilities are operated by Management and Training Corp., a Utah-based prison contractor.

Although a sign outside describes Otero as an ICE facility, day-to-day decisions are made by Management and Training Corp. It’s the same across the ICE detention network, with the agency relying on private companies and local jails to house detainees.

One of those detainees landed in Otero in early April. The government had held him in El Paso for a week, from March 27 to April 4, before sending him 30 miles away to Otero.

Within two days, the new detainee had developed a fever, cough and sore throat. On April 7, the detainee was tested for COVID-19. He appears to be the first confirmed case of the virus in a New Mexico ICE facility.

Otero officials placed him in isolation in the medical unit. But by then, he’d already come in contact with at least 74 other detainees. Rather than test them all immediately, the facility placed them under quarantine for 14 days.

This practice, called cohorting, has become standard ICE practice during the pandemic. Ada Rivera, medical director for the ICE Health Service Corps, told Congress in June that cohorting “is recommended by CDC guidelines.” But those guidelines actually say that “cohorting should only be practiced if there are no other available options.” As Mother Jones reported, cohorting without testing can be dangerous because people without symptoms can easily spread the virus to others in their quarantine unit. Only testing and isolation can prevent that.

After the detainees had been quarantined for more than a week, Otero health services administrator Guillermo Contreras decided he wanted help to test more widely. He called one of the state health department’s epidemiologists, Sandra Melman.

On April 15, Melman wrote details of the call for Kunkel and other colleagues. “They would now like to test them all and are asking for our assistance to do so. They do not have enough testing capacity.”

The department responded by sending 500 to 600 tests, officials say.

One week later, 25 detainees arrived at Otero. One of them, records show, had come from the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego. He had developed a cough, body aches and congestion days earlier and was awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Hours after the detainee arrived, Contreras received word that the test had come back positive. He wrote again to the health department with the bad news.

A day after Contreras’ email, Kunkel got another update on the transfer, this time from Smelser, the acting state epidemiologist.

Smelser told Reveal that he has been advocating for more than a decade for ICE to monitor detainees being transferred into and out of New Mexico for infectious diseases such as chickenpox and measles. Now, in his message to Kunkel, he wondered why ICE would want to further strain a facility struggling to contain an outbreak by adding more possibly contagious people to the mix.

“I have never understood the reasons or protocols for these transfers,” he wrote. “Do you have any suggestions on how to deal with this? Could we get a senator to complain?”

Warnings of an ‘alarming situation’

The outbreak already was brewing at Otero. On May 8, a member of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s staff forwarded Kunkel an email from an advocate, warning of an “alarming situation” there. Margaret Brown Vega, a volunteer who supports people detained by ICE, wrote that Otero detainees with COVID-19 symptoms still had not been tested.

“It is unclear to what degree, or how, the state or county health departments are overseeing what is happening,” Brown Vega wrote.

Kunkel quickly wrote two messages to her staff from her iPhone. In one, she asked a staff member to call and get more information. In the other, she decided to go higher up the chain at ICE. She said she wanted to stop transfers from other states:

“I called dr Alex Eastman in this last week and he said USDHS authority “iffy” due to contractor manager. We continue to call daily to medical director. Sent over 500 test kits. We are trying to get in there; also want to stop transfer if detainees from other state. Continue to work it”



Kunkel had met Eastman, the top medical official for the Department of Homeland Security, the previous year when he was working with states as asylum seekers were arriving in record numbers.

Eastman told Kunkel in an email that he had flagged the issue for top ICE leadership. But she said he also warned her that the response “was not going to be very strong.” The agency would not make Eastman available for an interview.

It wasn’t just Otero. On May 18, in response to an email from Kunkel ordering her staff to contact county detention facilities for testing, state surveillance officer David Selvage wrote:

“All 3 ICE facilities are a challenge… As of last week when I spoke to Warden Chad Miller at (Torrance County Detention Facility, managed by CoreCivic), he was adamant that his company would not permit universal testing of the ICE and US Marshal holds. I think that they all need to be tested, but that is my opinion. I believe that the US Marshal holds have a fairly high infection rate.”

A CoreCivic spokesperson said in a statement that leadership at the Torrance facility and the Cibola County Correctional Center, the other ICE facility CoreCivic runs in New Mexico, have been “in frequent communication” with health department officials, including Selvage. “We have rigorously followed the guidance of local, state and federal health authorities, as well as our government partners.”

State officials’ struggles to get through to ICE would continue in the coming months.

Appeal from the governor

In June, Lujan Grisham assigned Tafoya Lucero, the corrections secretary, to establish a line of communication with ICE. At first, the agency appeared open to finally cooperating. As Tafoya Lucero recalled, “Suddenly, the leadership from ICE, they were returning my phone calls.”

But two weeks later, when the secretary asked ICE to provide its own test kits and stop transfers in and out of Otero, the officials went silent, Tafoya Lucero said.

In mid-July, Scott Marquardt, president and CEO of Management and Training Corp., which runs Otero, was called to testify before the House Homeland Security Committee. Marquardt held up the widespread testing at Otero as a mark of his company’s commitment to containing COVID-19.

“We have administered multiple rounds of extensive testing for the 467 individuals in the facility, administering 794 tests,” he said.

But beyond saying that “MTC has worked closely with ICE and state and local health departments,” he didn’t acknowledge that New Mexico had provided the bulk of those tests. The company declined to answer Reveal’s questions about its testing at Otero.

Today, the health department says ICE still is not testing detainees inside Otero at the level it recommends.

After the aggressive intervention from Kunkel and her health department, the outbreak at Otero has apparently died down. In all, 150 detainees contracted COVID-19 there. As of Sept. 9, there were no active cases at the facility. But with continued transfers from other facilities and a lack of tests to keep monitoring the population, another outbreak remains possible.

Tafoya Lucero said her calls to ICE still go unreturned. She says it disturbs her that the welfare of so many people in custody in her state are out of the health department’s reach.

“My concern is,” she said, “are they endangering people?”

This story was edited by Andrew Donohue and Esther Kaplan and copy edited by Nikki Frick.

Patrick Michels can be reached at pmichels@revealnews.org, and Laura C. Morel can be reached at lmorel@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @PatrickMichels and @lauracmorel.