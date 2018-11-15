 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Puerto Rico is ignoring its Zika crisis

Topics:

By /

Since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, the government has reported zero new cases of Zika. But doctors on the ground are finding an alarming number of new infections among pregnant women. The government’s claims that the Zika crisis is over is being called into question: Could there be no new official cases because officials have just stopped counting? For this PBS NewsHour report from The GroundTruth Project and Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, Beth Murphy tracks the course of Zika in Puerto Rico over the course of two years.

For more on this story, listen to the Reveal episode “The Storm After the Storm.”

Transcript

Stefan Rodriguez was born with severe birth defects caused by the Zika virus… now 18 months, he will never be able to walk or talk.

Valerie: He’s having seizures now – oh, that’s it…

His mom, Valerie, tested positive at the height of the Zika epidemic in 2016…. when all pregnant women in Puerto Rico were tested – for free.

ZORRILLA: The zika epidemic really increased the number of birth defects in places where we had zika. It’s irrefutable.

Dr. Carmen Zorrilla is a long-time OB-GYN at University Hospital in San Juan. she says few of the island’s 4,000 Zika babies have problems as devastating as Stefan’s… but Zika can cause many other developmental issues, too – like eyesight and hearing problems.

ZORRILLA: And this is why I believe that testing during pregnancy is so important.

In the first 9 months of 2017, testing identified another 1500 pregnant women with Zika.

Then – in September – Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico…

Hurricane news nat

Maria destroyed the island and crippled the healthcare system – including many of the systems set up to respond to Zika.

ZORRILLA: We had a catastrophe, we stopped testing. // The health care system collapsed.

While the island’s health care system came back to life, the Zika testing program did not.

ZORRILLA: The health department concluded that there is no Zika, the epidemic ended the day of the hurricane.

Assistant Secretary of Health Concepción Quiñones de Longo claims the Zika testing program has been back up and running. And says there is no current evidence of the virus.

DR. CONCEPCION QUINONES LONGO: So far, we are not detecting new cases of Zika.

She also says within 3 weeks of the hurricane, her department sent zika samples to the cdc lab in atlanta for analysis.

But in an email, CDC officials refuted that saying: “The Puerto Rico health department did not send Zika tests to the CDC after Hurricane Maria.”

ZORRILLA: There was no Zika testing done since September 2017 – since the hurricane. So we have no way of knowing if we are still having transmission or not.

Doctors began questioning why the health department was misrepresenting the Zika response and risk. Dr. Alberto de la Vega is chief of the high risk pregnancy unit at University Hospital.

DE LA VEGA: This is an island with a lot of economic problems and first of all Zika is bad business for business. So the economic burden in huge.

Physicians say they fear the Puerto Rican government is more interested in protecting tourism than public health.

NAT: Mosquito workers closing truck door

There’s even evidence that the hurricane created more breeding grounds for mosquitos. Scientists from a private research group placed mosquito traps around San Juan neighborhoods. If they catch more than three of the Zika-carrying species per trap, the Zika risk is considered “significant.”

Scientist Marian Ortiz says these days when they study what’s in the traps, the numbers are three times that.

ORTIZ: There were more breeding sites because of the debris from the hurricane. So we saw places where we never saw larvae before, we were finding larvae. Because of the rain, there were many more breeding sites now available.

With public health officials claiming no new cases on the island… Dr. Zorrilla took matters into her own hands. She teamed up with the CDC to start a new testing program for pregnant women.

ZORRILLA: We’re going to testing for all pregnant women in our clinic during every trimester.

ZORRILLA: I hope it’s gone. I would love not to work with it. I want the evidence. If there’s no Zika, fantastic. If there’s Zika, let’s work on this.

With a team of doctors, she continued testing through spring , summer and now into the fall… with alarming results. The percentage of pregnant women testing positive for Zika today is almost as high as it was at the height of the epidemic in 2016. In this new study of 280 women, nine percent tested positive.

NAT: Singing Happy Birthday

When Stefan’s family celebrated his first birthday, they decided on a superhero theme…And dressed him like Clark Kent.

For Stefan, there is no cure. For the rest of the population, there is no vaccine.

26,000 births are expected this year with no formal Zika testing program in place.

For the PBS newshour… I’m Beth Murphy, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

############# END

Republish Our Stories

×

Puerto Rico is ignoring its Zika crisis

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting Senior Digital Producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Senior Data Editor Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org