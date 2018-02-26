Is this the new redlining? How people of color are being shut out of buying homes

KEPT OUT
Ten years after the economic recession, credit has returned for most Americans. By 2016, the number of conventional mortgages had risen 95% since the housing bust. But Reveal’s year-long investigation found that some Americans are being left out of this economic prosperity. Reporters Aaron Glantz and Emmanuel Martinez analyzed 31 million mortgage records to determine that people are color are being systematically denied home mortgages in 61 metros across the country. Part one of a two-part series with PBS NewsHour takes a closer look at how this plays out in Philadelphia, one of the largest cities in America where African Americans were disproportionately turned away.
