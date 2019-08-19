Know the score: How schools rate in the Louisiana Scholarship Program

We compiled data on all Louisiana schools that participated in the state’s scholarship program since the 2015-2016 school year.
Many schools don’t have letter grades because Louisiana only reports test scores for schools with at least 10 scholarship students per grade level. But most students in the program are concentrated in schools that did report. We calculated letter grades based on each school’s SCI score, which the Louisiana Department of Education says is comparable to the scores used to calculate public school letter grades.