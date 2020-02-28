 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Fact-based journalism is worth fighting for.

Donate
Housing

Mayor Pete has a redlining problem in Indiana

By /

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who was the mayor of South Bend, Ind., from 2012 to 2019, speaks at an event in Charleston, S.C., this week.

Credit: Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Top Posts

1

The Disappeared

2

To Kill a Sparrow: Afghan Women Jailed for Love

3

For people of color, banks are shutting the door to homeownership

As a Democratic candidate for president, Pete Buttigieg, the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has struggled to win African American and Latino support, polling in the single digits. He’s countered with promises to fight housing discrimination, boost African American homeownership and close the racial wealth gap.

He has argued that these measures are necessary to combat the legacy of redlining – the government-sponsored lending discrimination of his grandparents’ generation. “Redlining didn’t just force Black Americans to live in segregated neighborhoods,” Buttigieg recently tweeted, “it robbed them of billions in economic opportunity.”

But a review of government lending data by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting shows that Buttigieg, who already has faced criticism for overseeing a massive home demolition program in South Bend’s predominantly black and brown west side, did little to confront the legacy of redlining in his own backyard when he was mayor. Nor did he help African American and Latino families live the American dream of homeownership.

In fact, under Buttigieg, home lending in South Bend looked a lot like an old redlining map – with the vast majority of mortgages flowing to white families buying in majority-white neighborhoods.

South Bend is a racially diverse city. About half of the city’s 100,000 residents are white, another quarter are black and 15 are percent Latino, according to the Census Bureau. Geographically speaking, half of its neighborhoods are majority white, while in the other half, a majority of residents are people of color. 

Yet Reveal’s analysis found that from 2012, when Buttigieg took office, until the end of 2017, banks and other mortgage lenders helped 3,749 white families buy homes, compared with 347 black families and 315 Latino families. In all, about 80 percent of home loans went to white families buying in white neighborhoods. 

Home loans by race in South Bend

South Bend, Indiana, is a racially mixed city. About half the residents are

white, another quarter are black and 15 percent are Latino. A Reveal

analysis found that during most of Pete Buttigieg’s tenure as mayor from

2012 to 2019, the vast majority of mortgages went to white homebuyers.

800 home purchase loans

700

600

White

500

400

American Indian or

Alaska Native

Black or

African American

300

200

Native Hawaiian or

Other Pacific Islander

Information

not provided

Hispanic

Asian

100

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

Year

Source: Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, Reveal analysis

Credit: Gabriel Hongsdusit/Reveal

Records from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. show that banks opened six new branches in South Bend during Buttigieg’s time in office – all in majority-white neighborhoods. 

“Redlining around here already existed prior to him coming in,” Henry Davis Jr., a long-serving member of the South Bend Common Council, said of Buttigieg. “He just exacerbated it.” Now, said Davis, who represents parts of the city’s west side, the city feels “more segregated than ever.”

The Buttigieg campaign did not dispute Reveal’s findings, but spokesperson Sean Savett provided a statement saying that addressing housing discrimination is one reason Buttigieg is running for president.

“Pete has seen the impact that decades of racial segregation and racial inequities have had in his city and across the country, and he knows it requires the full force of the federal government to undo these injustices,” the campaign said. “Mortgage discrimination is a federal crime that requires federal enforcement, and it’s unacceptable that our country is moving in the opposite direction as the Trump Administration works to undo rules that address racial discrimination in the housing market.” 

The Buttigieg campaign also pointed to the candidate’s proposals to increase African American homeownership, part of Buttigieg’s Douglass Plan announced last year, which he describes as “a comprehensive and intentional dismantling of racist structures and systems” combined with “investment of unprecedented scale.”

Judith Fox, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who served on the advisory board of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said the lack of traditional bank lending to people of color in South Bend has left African Americans and Latinos vulnerable to predatory rent-to-own agreements and land contracts, in which families can easily lose their homes after even one missed payment and be left with nothing. 

This is especially disturbing, she says, because homes in South Bend are relatively affordable – the median list price is $124,000. Many families end up paying more in rent than they would on a mortgage – if banks would only give them a loan. “It’s the perfect storm of nightmare,” Fox said.  

According to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University, the eviction rate in South Bend is among the highest in the country.

Still, Buttigieg takes pride in his housing record.

In his political memoir, “Shortest Way Home: One Mayor’s Challenge and a Model for America’s Future,” Buttigieg writes of his “data-driven management” of housing policy – which manifested in the demolition of more than 1,000 homes in South Bend, most of which were on the city’s primarily black west side.

To do this, Buttigieg redirected money provided by then-President Barack Obama’s Treasury Department, which was originally designed to help struggling homeowners who were behind on their mortgage payments. In his book, Buttigieg says the money otherwise would have been returned unspent and cheered it as “creative lawyering.”

According to Fox, the demolitions won Buttigieg some fans back home. “The houses were torn down because they were abandoned,” she said. “Drugs lords were moving in, people were camping out and the neighbors were complaining. This has gotten lost in the national narrative.”

But for Davis, the city councilman, Buttigieg simply bulldozed blight and replaced it with nothing.

“You get rid of vacant and abandoned housing, but it’s still in the neighborhood,” he told Reveal. “You’re knocking down houses – so what’s next? Next never came.”

This story was edited by Esther Kaplan and copy edited by Nikki Frick.

Aaron Glantz is a senior reporter at Reveal and author of the book “Homewreckers: How a Gang of Wall Street Kingpins, Hedge Fund Magnates, Crooked Banks, and Vulture Capitalists Suckered Millions Out of Their Homes and Demolished the American Dream” (Custom House).

Glantz can be reached at aglantz@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @Aaron_Glantz.

Republish Our Stories

×

Mayor Pete has a redlining problem in Indiana

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org