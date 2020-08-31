 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

In/Vulnerable

‘No matter what we did, we just couldn’t catch up.’

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Dr. Rajnish Jaiswal, New York, New York
Interviewed June 8, 2020

Dr. Rajnish Jaiswal talking to the reader as he walks down the street in East Harlem, at the corner of 1st ave and 99th street. Metropolitan Hospital rises in the background behind him. Narration: Dr. Rajnish Jaiswal works in the emergency room at a public hospital in East Harlem, which started to be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients in late March and April. Dr. Jaiswal: It was like nonstop, basically. You had a patient come in every five minutes. We never turned anyone away.
A very busy and chaotic emergency room. The waiting room is full of patients Dr. Jaiswal: We didn't have enough doctors. We didn't have enough nurses. We didn’t have enough room. No matter what we did, we just couldn't catch up. It felt like we were under attack by this faceless enemy that was everywhere.
Dr. Jaiswal and a team of nurses push a patient along in a wheelchair through a hallway crowded with other staff and patients. Many of the patients are coughing. All the staff is wearing PPE, but it still seems dangerous. (PPE note: "PPE mostly worn in the ER was face shield, head/scalp covering, Respirator or double masks (N95 mask and Surgical mask), gloves, booties, gown.") Dr. Jaiswal: We are a very, very high risk environment. We all got sick. I got sick myself with COVID. I was out for about two weeks, but luckily I made a full recovery.
Close up on a young man, the nurse, who is laying in a hospital bed gasping for air. His skin is blue and gray and he looks very afraid. Narration: After Dr. Jaiswal recovered and returned to work, one of his nurses got sick and was admitted to the hospital as a patient. Dr. Jaiswal: He was gasping for air. He was blue and gray. And he had a look of absolute terror in his eyes. He was seeing the air getting sucked out of him and slowly suffocating to death.
An x-ray hanging up on a lightboard. Almost the entire lungs are white, with the rest of the body tissues a healthier dark color. Dr. Jaiswal, in full PPE, puts his hand to his head, clearly distressed. Dr. Jaiswal: His x-ray was horrible. You literally couldn't see any normal lung tissue, because his entire lung had been infected with COVID.
Dr. Jaiswal sitting next to the nurse in a hospital bed, looking exhausted. Dr. Jaiswal: To see someone who you've worked with so closely and is sort of like a fellow soldier, it really hit hard. But none of us had the time to process the emotional aspect of it. We just had to make sure that we saved him. Narration: The nurse survived and returned to work in June.
Dr. Jaiswal taking off his PPE at the end of a shift. Dr. Jaiswal: This pandemic is definitely one of the most devastating things that I've ever seen in my life, not just as a physician, but as a citizen. I don't know how I'm going to deal with this. I don't know how my colleagues are going to deal with it.
Dr. Jaiswal walking along the streets of New York again, looking upward. Dr. Jaiswal: I don't think we’ve had time to process what's happened to us, what we've gone through and what we've survived. I think that will probably be a long journey

Interview by Anjali Kamat, illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

