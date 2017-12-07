Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks to supporters Tuesday in Fairhope, Ala. The rally was held in a large barn.

Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

Photos: Steve Bannon supports Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama

On Tuesday, Steve Bannon charged into Alabama to defend Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, even as more women came forward to say Moore had courted them as teenagers, when he was a 30-something prosecutor.

Bannon, who runs Breitbart News and previously was President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, railed against the mainstream media. Moore went after transgender military members. And Moore supporters in the crowd said they didn’t believe Moore’s accusers, and many said they would vote for the former judge even if the sexual abuse accusations were true.

Julie Dermansky, a photographer who contributes to Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, was there. Here are photos from the event, along with some quotes.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks to a Roy Moore campaign rally on Tuesday. Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

“Nothing like a rainy night in Alabama with a bunch of deplorables,” Bannon said.

Bannon went after onetime Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who said this week that electing Moore would be “a stain” on the party and country.

“You hid behind religion,” Bannon said. “You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam. Do not talk to me about honor and integrity.

“Judge Roy Moore has more honor and integrity in a pinky finger than your entire family has.“

Roy Moore appears at a rally for his U.S. Senate campaign. Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

“We do not need transgender in our military,” Moore said. “I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: If I’m in a foxhole, I don’t want to know whether this guy next to me is wondering if he is a man or a woman.”

“I think they are afraid I’m going to take Alabama values to Washington – and I want to tell you, I can’t wait.”

Chu Green is originally from Vietnam and has been a resident of Mobile, Ala., for 44 years. “We need his vote in the Senate to make America great again,” she said. Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

“They haven’t done anything to prove to me that he is guilty,” Chu Green said of Moore.”If true, I would be a little bit concerned, but I would still vote for him.”

Abigal Sowell says she doesn’t believe the allegations against Roy Moore. Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

“Anyone can say anything about anything,” said Abigal Sowell.

Edward Morris, an eighth-grade teacher from Foley, Ala., said he would have problems with Moore if he dated 17-years-olds. Credit: Julie Dermansky for Reveal

“I would have problems with that, him dating 17-year-olds,” said Edward Morris.

But he doesn’t believe Moore did. He says he believes the women would have come out with their allegations sooner and says he knows how teenage girls are and doesn’t think they could have kept secrets for so long.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Breitbart News.

