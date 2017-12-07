Photos: Steve Bannon supports Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama

On Tuesday, Steve Bannon charged into Alabama to defend Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, even as more women came forward to say Moore had courted them as teenagers, when he was a 30-something prosecutor.

Bannon, who runs Breitbart News and previously was President Donald Trump’s chief strategist, railed against the mainstream media. Moore went after transgender military members. And Moore supporters in the crowd said they didn’t believe Moore’s accusers, and many said they would vote for the former judge even if the sexual abuse accusations were true.

Julie Dermansky, a photographer who contributes to Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, was there. Here are photos from the event, along with some quotes.

“Nothing like a rainy night in Alabama with a bunch of deplorables,” Bannon said.

Bannon went after onetime Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who said this week that electing Moore would be “a stain” on the party and country.

“You hid behind religion,” Bannon said. “You went to France to be a missionary while guys were dying in rice paddies in Vietnam. Do not talk to me about honor and integrity.

“Judge Roy Moore has more honor and integrity in a pinky finger than your entire family has.“

“We do not need transgender in our military,” Moore said. “I have said this before, and I’ll say it again: If I’m in a foxhole, I don’t want to know whether this guy next to me is wondering if he is a man or a woman.”

“I think they are afraid I’m going to take Alabama values to Washington – and I want to tell you, I can’t wait.”

“They haven’t done anything to prove to me that he is guilty,” Chu Green said of Moore.”If true, I would be a little bit concerned, but I would still vote for him.”

“Anyone can say anything about anything,” said Abigal Sowell.

“I would have problems with that, him dating 17-year-olds,” said Edward Morris.

But he doesn’t believe Moore did. He says he believes the women would have come out with their allegations sooner and says he knows how teenage girls are and doesn’t think they could have kept secrets for so long.

Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Breitbart News.

