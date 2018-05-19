 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

About 130 people wait for rescue on a sinking rubber boat (center right) while a Libyan Coast Guard speedboat (center left) circles, its crewmen brandishing assault rifles.

Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Rescued at sea: Dangerous migration from Libya

Topics: /

By /

More than 15,000 people have died attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea and reach Europe since the migrant crisis exploded in 2014. Most now attempt the crossing in flimsy, overloaded rubber boats. In September, French reporter Raphaël Krafft boarded the Aquarius – a rescue ship run by Doctors Without Borders and another nongovernmental organization, SOS Méditerranée – to witness a rescue about 25 miles off the coast of Libya.

A rubber boat carrying about 130 people was sinking, but the Aquarius couldn’t approach. Another boat had arrived first: one from the Libyan Coast Guard. With just two crewmen, each brandishing an assault rifle, this vessel aimed to take the migrants back to Libya, where they could be imprisoned or worse. After a tense standoff, the Aquarius rescued every person on board.

A young man, traveling alone, stands on the Aquarius deck a few hours after his rescue. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

After the Aquarius rescue crew distributed life jackets, people wait to be taken to the Aquarius. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Rescuers approach the Aquarius with people from the sinking rubber boat. With 130 people to save, it takes multiple trips to ferry everyone to safety. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Madeleine Habib, search-and-rescue coordinator for SOS Méditerranée, monitors the situation. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

A young man a few hours after his rescue. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Max Avis, the lead rescuer. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

SOS Méditerranée workers help a boy climb aboard the Aquarius rescue ship. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Men wash up at the shower station aboard the Aquarius. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Men pray on deck. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

After a three-day passage across the Mediterranean Sea, these people will arrive safely in Italy. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

A father and his 1-year-old child aboard the Aquarius. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

A dehydrated man gets water from a rescue worker. After hours in the same cramped position on the rubber boat, his joints are so sore that he needs support to sit up. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

A woman during the rescue. Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Mbila, a teenager from Cameroon, wears an Aquarius-issued white T-shirt inscribed with a handwritten message: “Thank you God; God is all powerful.” Credit: Raphaël Krafft for Reveal

Republish Our Stories

×

Rescued at sea: Dangerous migration from Libya

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any written story tagged with this republication notice, free of charge as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.