Reveal honored for reporting on racial injustice

Topics:

By /

Jenni Monet was arrested Feb. 1 as she reported on a protest at Standing Rock in North Dakota. She was charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot. Credit: Morton County Sheriffs Department
i

Dogged reporting on the anti-pipeline protests at Standing Rock and an exposé of discrimination in the temp industry won awards honoring civil rights journalism from Columbia Journalism School.

Jenni Monet, a freelance reporter who was arrested and charged with trespassing while covering the Standing Rock protests, won the Paul Tobenkin Memorial Award, which “recognizes outstanding achievements in reporting on racial or religious hatred, intolerance or discrimination in the United States.” It was created in 1959 to honor New York Herald Tribune reporter Paul Tobenkin.

Monet wrote about the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation protests for Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and other outlets. She covered the clashes between Native American activists and an “increasingly militarized police force” that used mass arrests, rubber bullets and tear gas – as well as the political and cultural context in North Dakota.

We were also a finalist for the award for our investigation into how employers outsourced hiring discrimination to temp agencies, some of which used code words to screen job applicants by race, age and sex. Whether it was a preference for white or Latino workers, black job seekers were usually hit the hardest. A companion radio episode revealed how far one Alabama-based temp agency went to please its customers.

Other stories in the series dug into temp industry lobbying that killed a reform effort and tracked down a temp agency that evaded government enforcement efforts.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission launched an investigation into the company at the center of Reveal’s work, and announced a new focus on discrimination in the temp industry.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Reveal honored for reporting on racial injustice

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.