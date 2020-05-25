 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

We bring you the facts about COVID-19.

Support Reveal

Top Posts

1

31,000 and counting

2

Homewreckers

3

Families are standing by to take in migrant kids, but the government won’t let them out

In/Vulnerable

“Scary times can be exciting as well.”

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Narration: Sean Stannard-Stockton is the president and chief investment officer of Ensemble Capital, a San Francisco Bay Area investment firm that manages about a billion dollars on behalf of some 200 clients. Sean: “I totally support the idea that when there is blood in the streets, as the Wall Street phrase goes, you should be buying stocks.”
Sean: “Or that when others are fearful, you should be greedy. That is the right way to think about investing. But that doesn't mean every time the market dips you say, 'Oh, this must be a buying opportunity.’”
Sean: “Investing is not just a profession of spreadsheets and number crunching. You get to learn about everything important going on in the world, because the economy is just the collective activities of humanity.”
“One thing we know about investing is that when people are feeling particularly fearful or pessimistic, they tend to make bad decisions.”
Sean “We try and help people manage the level of risk between a near-term decline versus a permanent impairment of their lifestyle – because you acting irrationally during the panic as opposed to the actual event itself being the thing that impairs your wealth.”
Sean: “To stimulate the economy, everyone is talking in trillions of dollars. And that number is truly, like, unfathomably large. How do you explain what a trillion dollars is?”
One million seconds was a week and a half ago. A trillion seconds is 32,000 years ago. It's a thousand generations before humans discovered agriculture. It is an enormous number. And yet it may not be enough.”
“I wouldn't say this is a fun time to be an investor – it's an exciting time. You know, scary times can be exciting as well.”

Interview by Mallory Newman, illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

Republish Our Stories

×

“Scary times can be exciting as well.”

By , , and

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting our web team, webteam@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Director of Audience Hannah Young, hyoung@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact our web team, webteam@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org