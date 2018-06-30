 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Often, fishermen start on a boat as a young man, but as they age out of fishing, they have few other work options. Some men, such as this former Nicaraguan fisherman, turn to odd jobs such as fixing nets for Costa Rican fleets.

Credit: Ben Feibleman

Slavery at sea: Sharks, fins and the migrants made to fish them

Shark populations off the Pacific coast of Central America are in steep decline, but fishing continues and shark exports are on the rise. One of the largest commercial shark-fishing operations in the Americas is the Costa Rica-based Wang Group. Environmentalists say the company has contributed to massive overfishing that is pushing species such as the hammerhead to the brink of extinction.

But the Wang Group has hidden the scale of its operations behind a network of shell companies that masqueraded as mom-and-pop businesses. And an investigation uncovered problems that go beyond the destruction of marine life. The Wang fleet is crewed by Asian migrants who told us that they were kept at sea without touching land for as long as 18 months, had their passports confiscated and faced onerous fines if they tried to quit. This is all powerful evidence of human trafficking.

Fabio Wang, co-owner and operator of the Wang Group of Companies, poses for a portrait at his private dock in Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Wang and his two brothers inherited the business from his father, who came to the region in the 1980s as part of a Taiwanese government mission that introduced commercial shark fishing to Costa Rica. Credit: Ben Feibleman

 

The Wang Group is the only regional operation we found that had its hands in every part of the supply chain: from fishing sharks to exporting the fins to Asia. For decades, it has operated one of the largest fleets of shark-fishing vessels in the region. Credit: Ben Feibleman

Armed guards wait outside the gates of Puerto Corsain in La Union, El Salvador. When Costa Rica imposed new regulations on shark fishing, vessels from the Wang fleet started offloading at this remote port. Credit: Ben Feibleman

Photojournalist Ben Feibleman flew a drone near Puerto Corsain to identify and photograph the Hung Chi Fu, a shark-fishing boat that’s part of the Wang fleet, according to documents and interviews. Credit: Ben Feibleman

A crew member from the Hung Chi Fu holds a letter translated into Vietnamese. Weeks later, other crew members started contacting the reporters. Credit: Ben Feibleman

A freezer compartment on a Taiwanese-style longliner. Large on-board freezers and the use of supply boats that carry the catch back to land allow international longline fleets to fish continuously for more than a year. Credit: Ben Feibleman

With longliners designed to maximize freezer space to store open-ocean fish – often mostly shark – indoor living space for the crew is about the size of a large closet. Credit: Ben Feibleman

Instead of nets, longliners use massive spools of monofilament line. The line on this vessel, the Tarzan VI, stretches 50 miles. Credit: Ben Feibleman

Each of these metal clasps represents a hook dangled from the main longline. A 50-mile longline can sport thousands of hooks. On a good day, a 50-mile line might catch 400 sharks at a time. Credit: Ben Feibleman

One of the dangers longliner crews face are the hooks. “If you’re not careful, you can get hooked and pulled into the sea,” said Thong Cao, a migrant fisherman from Vietnam (not pictured). Credit: Ben Feibleman

At age 18, Thanh Nguyen says he signed on with a Vietnamese labor company to work on a commercial fishing boat. He ended up fishing sharks on the Dragon XII, a Wang ship. In the end, friends say he paid the equivalent of more than five months’ wages to buy his way out of the contract and return home to Vietnam. Credit: Ben Feibleman

