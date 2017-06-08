Tell Reveal about your challenges with renting and buying a home

Reveal is investigating the rise of large corporate landlords of single-family homes – companies like Colony Starwood Homes – that found a way to profit off America’s housing bust. We’ll also be reporting more stories about ways people of color have been disproportionately locked out of homeownership. And we could use your help.

If you rent from a big corporate landlord, or if your family has run into trouble buying a house, we want to hear from you. Please take a few minutes to fill out the form below. We’ll read every submission, and will not use or share your information outside our newsroom without your permission.

If you’d rather leave us a voicemail, you can also call 510-944-0616 and tell us your story.



