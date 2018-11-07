 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Customs and Border Protection agents dressed in crowd-control equipment walk onto the outbound lanes of the Gateway International Bridge on Monday, October 29, 2018, in Brownsville, Texas.

Credit: Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP

The government won’t talk about its training for officers and troops at the border

Topics: / /

By /

With President Trump deploying 7,000 troops this month to help the U.S. Border Patrol confront a migrant caravan from Central America, one important question stands out: How well are government forces trained to deal with a large group of civilians?

The migrants are unarmed, though several of them reportedly threw rocks at Mexican officers as they crossed that country’s border a few weeks ago. President Donald Trump recently said any rocks thrown at troops would be considered a rifle after a reporter asked if the military would fire at the migrants.

“We’re not going to put up with that. They want to throw rocks at our military, our military fights back,” Trump said. He later backtracked on his comments, saying that migrants would be arrested instead.

An estimated 4,000 migrants are traveling hundreds of miles to the border. As of Tuesday morning, the group was gathered inside a stadium in Mexico City.

Reveal asked Customs and Border Protection about the kind of training officers would complete in anticipation of the migrants’ arrival. They provided a statement saying officers will be “participating in operational readiness exercises.” The agency didn’t respond to a reporter’s follow up questions.

Reveal posed the same questions to the Department of Defense. General Terrence John O’Shaughnessy, the commander leading the border operation, told reporters last week that troops would receive use-of-force training.

“We are, in fact, as an example, setting up training programs that’ll be all the way from a large scale mass training that will then go down to unit training,” he said.

Pentagon spokesman Jamie Davis told Reveal that training will depend on each troop’s assignment. He said he didn’t immediately have details about what the training would entail.

“I don’t have that in front of me,” he said.

In general, soldiers are instructed to use force to defend themselves from “imminent threat of physical injury or death,” as well as to overcome resistance during an arrest, prevent destruction of military property, or to control or restrain animals, according to a Department of Defense directive obtained by the Federation of American Scientists. They are also trained in “scaled use of force,” which includes a variety of non lethal tactics such as voice commands, pepper spray, and batons.

Besides the thousands of troops, the military will be providing helicopters “to support the movement of CBP tactical personnel,” as well as medical teams, temporary housing, light towers, and fencing materials like barbed wire, according to the Department of Defense.

Then there are the so-called militia groups who say they are headed to the border to confront the caravan.

Although some of them may be veterans, most of these armed civilians won’t have the same formal use-of-force training that the military provides. The militias are governed by another set of rules: Forty-one states have laws restricting private military activity, including Arizona, Texas and California.

Meanwhile, the migrants have about 600 miles between them and the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s unclear how many will actually make it to the U.S. border.

The last caravan that formed in Central America totaled about 1,500 migrants. By the time is reached San Diego in May, it had dwindled to a few hundred.

Have a news tip related to immigration for Reveal? Send it to border@revealnews.org.
Laura C. Morel can be reached at lmorel@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @lauracmorel.

Republish Our Stories

×

The government won’t talk about its training for officers and troops at the border

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work freely with as many people as possible. We only ask that you follow a few guidelines.

You may embed our audio and video content and republish any written story for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 license and will indemnify our content as long as you strictly follow these guidelines:

TEXT

Credit and tag Reveal when sharing the story on social. We’re @reveal on Twitter and you can find us on at facebook/ThisIsReveal.

Include this language at the beginning of the story: “This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting (link organization name to revealnews.org), a nonprofit news organization. Get their investigations emailed to you directly by signing up at revealnews.org/newsletter.

Our reporter(s) must be bylined. We prefer the following format: By Emmanuel Martinez, Reveal.

If you plan to republish our content, please notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

Do not change or edit our material, except only to reflect changes in time and location. (For example, “yesterday” can be changed to “last week,” and “Portland, Ore.” to “Portland” or “here.”)

Include all links from the story.

PHOTOS

You can republish Reveal photos only if you run them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared, include the original caption, and do not change them.

If you want to run a photo apart from that story, please request specific permission to license by contacting Senior Digital Producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Reveal often uses photos we purchase from The Associated Press; those are not available for republication.

DATA

If you want to republish Reveal graphics or data, please contact Senior Data Editor Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.

IN GENERAL

We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work. You also cannot sell our material separately or syndicate it.

You can’t republish all of our material wholesale, or automatically; you need to select stories to be republished individually. To inquire about syndication or licensing opportunities, please contact Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org

If you plan to republish our content, you must notify us at republish@revealnews.org.

If we send you a request to remove our content from your website, you must agree to do so immediately.

FYI, you can grab HTML code for our stories easily. Click on the “Republish this content” link at the bottom of every story. Please do not alter this code.

DO NOT APPLY IF

If you wish to only use portions of the work or create a derivative, you need separate permission and the license and indemnification do not apply. This license only applies to republication of full works.

Additionally, we will not provide indemnification if you are located or publishing outside the United States, but you may contact us to obtain a license and indemnification on a case-by-case basis.

CONTACT US

If you have any other questions, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org