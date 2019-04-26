The happiest cats on earth

Feral cats can spread flea-borne typhus. In the top and bottom right photos, fleas prepared for examination are on display at the Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District in Garden Grove, Calif. In the bottom left photo, Bob Cummings, director of scientific technical services, explains typhus outbreak mapping. CREDIT: Kyle Grillot for Reveal

Toward the end of the 1980s, Stanford University was under a type of siege. Graduating students frequently would deposit their pet cats in the campus’ ubiquitous groves of coast live oaks. A population explosion ensued. And Stanford, consistent with the times, drew up an extermination plan.

A campus facilities employee named Carole Miller was among the humans who were heartbroken upon hearing about the plan. She and some friends formed the Stanford Cat Network, offering a counterproposal to humanely reduce the cat population with an aggressive neutering effort.

They caught and sterilized cats and kittens and set up official feeding stations throughout the campus. By 1992, no new kittens were being born on campus, and a few years later, “the number of cats was down to 150 and continued to decline,” according to the book “Redemption: The Myth of Pet Overpopulation and the No Kill Revolution in America,” by feral cat advocate Nathan Winograd.

Inspired by the Stanford Cat Network, the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took up the cause and by 2000 had reduced the number of feral cats being euthanized by 73 percent, according to Winograd’s book. Today, the city’s SPCA calls its TNR program Community Cares, renting out animal traps, providing subsidized sterilization services, and instructing volunteers to place feral cats back outside and “resume the feeding schedule and continue to provide food and water.”

Both at Stanford and in San Francisco, TNR was the key to reducing the feral cat population “in a non-lethal, humane, and effective (though long term) way,” Winograd wrote, adding that the technique spread from there throughout America.

During a 2013 visit to Stanford, Miller gave reporters a tour of feeding stations and elaborate wood-and-wire warrens built for the feral cats. She pointed out some of the cats and shared their names and life stories, revealing an extraordinary sense of responsibility and affection for her outdoor feline brood. She said she was even putting off surgery on her leg because it might mean she couldn’t feed the cats. She echoed Winograd’s assertion that this dedication had taught the world that it was possible to reduce outdoor cat populations humanely.

Not long after that visit, an accidental fire burned down Miller’s San Jose house. She survived, but the fire revealed that she had been keeping about 100 cats on her property, many of which perished in the fire.

Veterinarians later interviewed by animal services officers said Miller frequently would come in with near-dead cats that were underweight, covered in fleas, dehydrated, suffering from kidney failure and respiratory infections, and “smelled like they were being kept in their own urine,” according to an investigative report by San Jose Animal Care & Services obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting. Twenty-one cats that had died before the fire had been kept in her freezer, the report said. Miller couldn’t be reached for comment.

After the tragic incident, the Stanford Cat Network changed its name to the Feline Friends Network and, according to its website, continues to “provide a viable alternative to euthanasia, through spay/neuter, vaccination, release and feeding of unsocialized cats.”

In an email, Feline Friends board member Larissa Williams de-emphasized Miller’s involvement in the Stanford group. After the fire, “a new board was formed, and the name changed to reflect this reorganization. Carole Miller is required to have no further contact with Feline Friends, or with cats in our care, and may not come anywhere on site. All ties are officially severed and we have no more association with her,” Williams wrote.

Not-so-wild wildlife

TNR advocates contend that if a population of sterilized felines is kept alive with cat food in a certain area, this population will edge out fertile animals, and the area-wide lack of reproduction will cause the whole group to eventually die humane, natural deaths.

This logic drives wildlife biologists and park managers bonkers. The problem lies in the devilish detail of what a “certain area” is. Scattered studies have shown that animals in a confined area can die off under aggressive birth control. But unless you can sterilize the vast majority of them, the remaining fertile animals find fertile partners. They beget litters of as many as 10 kittens, which are known to become pregnant as early as 4 months old, meaning all bets are off.

Cats come from all around to where the food is set out. And feral cats that find cat food waiting for them have improved survival prospects, enabling them to thrive and prey on the birds and small mammals in their vicinity. Even sated cats will hunt and kill instinctively. Wildlife biologists, national park managers and nature preservationists liken outdoor cats’ environmental destruction to that of invasive species such as Africanized bees or Asian carp. Except that the cats are more deadly.

David Graber, former chief scientist for the National Park Service’s Pacific West region, said feral cat feeding by TNR advocates is among the most significant invasive species crises that wildlife managers face. The park service has intensely studied the possibility of controlling overpopulated predators and invasive species through sterilization. For park managers, this would be a godsend because it would avert the public backlash that ensues whenever they have to kill off invasive deer or other charismatic animals, according to one park superintendent. The official didn’t want to be named out of fear of sparking outrage from the TNR movement.

But the field of wildlife management has all but dispensed with the idea of sterilization as ineffective for anything other than the lowest-numbered, most enclosed populations. Absent those conditions, animals from other areas come to the food. And thus sustained, they reproduce.

Even as wildlife officials were debunking TNR, however, cat lovers were turning the idea into a political movement and forming advocacy groups. Alley Cat Allies, for example, has an annual budget of $10 million and is dedicated to protecting, feeding and sterilizing strays and ferals.

Many groups are funded by pet supply companies, which stand to benefit as more Americans buy cat food for feral colonies. According to a statement, PetSmart Charities has granted more than $100 million to support spay/neuter programs including, but not limited to, TNR efforts. The retailer Petco has its own charity arm, with a $34 million annual budget, and has been a major sponsor of Alley Cat Allies’ national conference.

Flush with cash, TNR advocates have fought to quash federal legislation to remove invasive species from national wildlife refuges because the term includes feral cats, and they’ve pushed back against scientists who warn of the threat that feral cats pose to wildlife. They have been so aggressive that a group of researchers writing in the journal Biological Invasions describe feral cat advocates as a group worthy of study. Their report is titled, “Responding to misinformation and criticisms regarding United States cat predation estimates.”

“Overwhelming consensus shows that cats are invasive species that impact wildlife and human health yet free-ranging cat advocates propagate misinformation about such impacts to support policies keeping cats on the landscape,” the July 2018 paper states. For example, after scientists determined that feral cats kill billions of birds and small animals every year, Alley Cat Allies commissioned its own report, which claimed that there were major flaws in statistical methods used to estimate the number of birds killed by cats.

The idea was to “fabricate doubt about outdoor cat impacts and stymie policies favoring removal of cats from the landscape,” the authors of the Biological Invasions paper write.