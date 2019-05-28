The Terrorist Hunter
Rita Katz is credited with uncovering key information about Al Qaeda and ISIS, but detractors say she is too eager to find terrorist plots where none exist.
Rita Katz is a lone wolf in a profession dominated by men. As the director of SITE Intelligence – Search for International Terrorist Entities – she is no stranger to controversy. While she is credited with uncovering key information about Al Qaeda and ISIS, detractors say Katz is too eager to find terrorist plots where none exist.
Director Ann Shin presents Katz’s story within the context of the multibillion-dollar counterterrorism industry. The U.S. spent an estimated $175 billion on counterterrorism in 2017— an eleven-fold increase from before 9/11. As the documentary reveals Rita’s own personal history, it also exposes how fear and terror play out in our society.
This documentary was funded by a grant from Glassbreaker Films and the Helen Gurley Brown Foundation. The film will air as a part of Reveal TV on public television stations across the country. Check your local listings here.