These police officers were members of extremist groups on Facebook

We wanted to know whether police officers nationwide were members of extremist groups.

That’s not a simple task, but we found one way to do it. We learned that on Facebook – at the time – you could download the membership rolls of private groups. So, we downloaded the names of members of two different kinds of groups we identified on Facebook: extremist groups and police groups.

We loaded those roughly 1 million names into a database and asked a simple question: How many people were members of at least one extremist group and at least one police group?

It would have taken years to deeply examine all 14,000 hits that surfaced, so we selected a fraction of the list to vet. We worked to verify whether users were actually police officers by reviewing their biographies or photos or matching their names in police records. Sometimes that was easy. Other times, identities were cloaked behind aliases. Sometimes people turned out to not be police officers at all – they’d just joined the police groups as supporters.

We started with a list of more than 1,200 extremist groups compiled by Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University and leading expert on extremism on Facebook. Squire, who has been scouring Facebook for extremists for a couple of years, methodically works through the platform, searching for groups with names that denigrate people by race, religion, gender or sexuality or that contain code words used by extremist movements. And because Facebook recommends new groups based on what Squire searches for, she would find new groups that way, too. When we reviewed the groups, we removed some from the list because we did not believe they met the criteria.

We ultimately identified almost 400 users we confirmed were indeed either currently employed as police officers, sheriffs or prison guards or had once worked in law enforcement. We then tried to join as many of the closed extremist groups as we could to see what members, and in particular officers, were saying inside.

In a series of stories, we’re laying out what we saw: officers engaging in conduct that calls into question their ability to serve their communities without prejudice. More than 50 police departments took action or launched internal investigations after we called them with our findings.

We thought the public should have this information, too. These law enforcement officers wield tremendous power in their communities, making decisions that affect the freedom, safety and lives of people across the country. So, we’re publishing this list.

We’re not listing the names of every officer we confirmed. Some of the officers were added to the groups by other people, so we couldn’t be sure they knew of their membership. Many closed groups didn’t allow us in, so we couldn’t document the behavior of cops we knew were members. We may update the list with further confirmations.

When compiling this list, we focused exclusively on officers who we could confirm were still actively working, rather than retired, and met at least one of the following criteria: interacted with an extremist group, proactively joined an extremist group, or posted denigrating content on their own public pages and were members of extremist groups.

When officers posted denigrating content, we’ve included screenshots of some of the material they’ve posted.

Interacted with an extremist group

The officers below were all members of extremist Facebook groups and have interacted with at least one of those groups, either posting their own content or commenting on the posts of others.

In some cases, the officers made posts or comments that denigrated people based on their race, religion, sexuality or gender identity. Others we were only able to see interacting with the group in a more mundane way, but this confirmed that they were active members of the group.

Proactively joined an extremist group

These officers proactively joined an extremist group themselves, though we couldn’t determine whether they interacted within a group, in many cases because we couldn’t get inside.

Until late 2018, Facebook allowed users to invite friends to join groups. The invitees would receive a notification telling them they had been added, and depending on each user’s algorithm, the user’s news feed might include content from the group. But it’s possible that cops could have been added to groups without realizing it.

That doesn’t apply to this list of officers, because they sought membership in these groups themselves.

Groups are listed with others based on similar themes of hate or extremism. Read a description of each category. Chicago Police Department Chicago, Illinois Martin Tully 1 Number of groups 1 Types of groups Show groups Militia/Oath Keeper/3 Percenter Oath Keepers Tully joined a group connected to the Oath Keepers. [… Show more] The Chicago Police Department forwarded the information we sent to the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which has not, to our knowledge, taken any action or made any recommendations regarding Tully. We also attempted to contact Tully via Facebook. We haven't heard back. Show less Gwinnett County Sheriffs Office Lawrenceville, Georgia John Bush 3 Number of groups 1 Types of groups Show groups Confederate/Southern pride/secessionist New Confederate Army

The NEW Facebook Confederacy

Confederate Brothers & Sisters Bush joined a Confederate group. [… Show more] The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Professional Standards Unit told us that it is looking into what we found, but said it had not concluded its investigation. Bush declined an interview request. Show less Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport Police Department Savannah, Georgia Ernest Ramsey 4 Number of groups 3 Types of groups Show groups Confederate/Southern pride/secessionist CONFEDERATE LIVES MATTER Alt-right/racist/white supremacist/white nationalist Crusades Against Degeneracy Islamophobic Any islamist insults infidels, I will put him under my feet

NO Islam In Schools or Sharia Law in USA Ramsey joined at least one extremist group himself. [… Show more] Savannah airport Police Chief Sedrick Rivers told us that he is taking this case very seriously and that the information we uncovered has been instrumental in helping him draft new policies for social media use at the department. Rivers hasn’t said whether he is taking any disciplinary action. Ramsey hasn't responded to calls or Facebook messages. Show less Union County Sheriff's Office Monroe, North Carolina Jamie Grigg 2 Number of groups 2 Types of groups Show groups Confederate/Southern pride/secessionist Sons of Confederate Veterans Militia/Oath Keeper/3 Percenter Three Percenters – North Carolina Grigg joined a group connected to the Three Percenters. [… Show more] The Union County Sheriff's Office thanked us for bringing this matter to its attention, saying it would address it with Grigg, but we haven't heard anything further. We attempted to contact Grigg via Facebook, but he didn't respond. Show less

Posted denigrating content on their own public pages and were members of extremist groups

In several of these cases, we don’t know whether these officers also were posting inside closed groups, because we’re not a member of the groups they’re in. But we could see denigrating content they posted publicly.

Researchers Daneel Knoetze and Michael Dailey contributed to this story. It was edited by Andrew Donohue and Matt Thompson.

Will Carless can be reached at wcarless@revealnews.org, and Michael Corey can be reached at mcorey@revealnews.org. Follow Carless on Twitter: @willcarless.

× Group category descriptions Confederate/Southern pride/secessionist Often present themselves as benign history groups but contain racist content. Militia/Oath Keepers/Three Percenters Militia groups that spread anti-government conspiracy theories, part of a broader movement that has cultivated domestic terrorists. Alt-right/racist/white supremacist/white nationalist Trade in content that is derogatory toward non-white people, non-Christians and the LGBTQ community. Islamophobic While many claim to take aim only at jihad-inspired terrorists, most of the groups we accessed denigrate Muslims in general. Misogynist/men's rights Portray women as evil, greedy and jealous. Anti-feminist.

