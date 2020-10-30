US detained migrant children for far longer than previously known

The girl, meanwhile, was separated from her brother. He was placed with a foster family and now has permanent residency in the U.S. And she grew to believe that her grandmother, aunts and cousins had abandoned her.

During her time in custody, the girl was prescribed a number of different powerful psychotropic drugs, according to her and her family. Her family, including the aunt named on government documents as her sponsor, said they were never consulted.

The girl was placed at the Shiloh Treatment Center in Texas twice, first in July 2015 for about two years and again in May 2018 for about a year.

At the time she was there, children alleged in federal court filings that they were held down and drugged at the center against their will – and without their parents’ consent. A federal judge found that conditions at Shiloh violated the Flores settlement and ordered the federal government to release migrant children from the facility in 2018, citing allegations of physical abuse and overmedication. But the new records indicate that 61 children have been placed at Shiloh since that order, most recently in June.

The short-term shelters offer little access to a meaningful education while depriving children of the ability to learn basic life skills or form close human ties.

During her time in refugee agency custody, the Honduran girl never spent more than 2 1/2 years in any placement at one time. With each new stop came a new group of lawyers and social workers to pick up her case.

Marcela Cartagena, a former youth care worker at the Oregon shelter where the girl most recently lived, said teachers had three months’ worth of material. Those children whose length of stay was longer had little chance of their education progressing.

The agency said that it requires shelters to “develop curricula and assessments, based on the average length of stay” and that educational opportunities include “independent study, special projects, pre-GED classes and college preparatory tutorials.”

Daisy Camacho-Thompson, an assistant professor of psychology at California State University, Los Angeles, said it’s difficult to estimate the effects of prolonged detention on children.

“I don’t know that we know en masse what happens to children educationally, cognitively and socially when they are without the outside world for a year, without a family, without the ability to learn their values through their routines and daily activities, because we don’t have a lot of examples,” Camacho-Thompson said.

The girl’s most recent government-appointed attorney, Caryn Crosthwait, submitted her request to be deported. Her child advocate, Pamela Nickell, wrote a letter supporting the girl’s petition, asking for key conditions, including a request that the government provide 60 days of medication for the child. Judge Richard Zanfardino granted the petition. All declined to be interviewed.

The child would be sent to one of the most dangerous countries in the world, to live with the mother she barely knew.

No one at the hearing in January mentioned that the women who’d raised her – and wanted to continue raising her – were living in the United States.

Outside the hearing, a reporter from Reveal informed the girl that her family was still in the United States and wanted to bring her home.

She stopped and looked down at photographs of family members she hadn’t seen in years.

She was shocked.

“It’s them,” she told Isabel Rios, the case worker who chaperoned the girl to immigration court.

Rios rushed the girl away. Within a few days, the girl called a number written on one of the photographs and reached her family in North Carolina. She sounded confused at first, they said, but eventually she told family members that she wanted to live with them.

The mother, reached in Honduras before the girl was deported, said the same thing: The girl told her that she wanted to be reunited with her grandmother and aunt in North Carolina.

“They’re the ones who raised her,” said the mother, who added that she also wanted the girl to stay in the United States.

The next month, Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, pressed Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar about the girl’s case at a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing. “We want kids with us for as short a time as humanly possible, consistent with their safety, so I will dig in on that personally,” Azar testified.

“I want to make sure she’s treated fairly and her family’s treated fairly,” he told Merkley.

A little more than three months later, the girl was deported.

In an email, Department of Health and Human Services spokespersonKatie McKeogh said the agency “is not a party to this or any other child’s immigration case.” McKeogh declined the opportunity to comment on whether or how Azar sought to help the girl, who was his agency’s custody for 6 years, 7 months and 2 days.

Reveal obtained a psychological evaluation of the girl that was performed in February. “Given the limitations of her intellectual abilities, she is at risk for faulty social judgement and being manipulated or exploited by others,” it reads.

After being deported, the girl was briefly placed in a shelter for children returning to Honduras, where she was quarantined because of the pandemic.

She eventually made her way to her mother.

Reached by phone, the girl said her mom had badly beaten her. She didn’t have clothes to wear or food to eat. Local community members, some of whom witnessed her eating food from garbage piles, lent her clothing and a pair of flip-flops, she said, but she has no real place to call home.

In an interview last weekend, her mother acknowledged that she did whip her daughter for talking back, but said the girl also harmed herself, slamming her head and body against walls. The mother said that she was never told the girl had an intellectual disability and that she found it difficult to control her.

The girl said she had met a 22-year-old man from a neighboring village and plans to marry him. Her mother said she threw away the medication her daughter had taken for years in the United States, because it had expired. The girl said she didn’t want to take the medication anyway.

The girl said she had longed to be reunited with her family in North Carolina. She recalled being told by officials that the family there didn’t have enough room, food or resources to care for her. Meanwhile, her family prepared and waited for years for her to return home.

The girl’s mother wants her daughter to return to the United States because the burden of raising and feeding her is more than she can handle. The girl herself also wants to return, but she says she needs someone who can take care of her. She was adamant that she not be returned to a shelter.

“Over there, you weren’t allowed to have a boyfriend or give someone a kiss or a hug or a letter,” she said. “You couldn’t share clothes or even a hairbrush or soap. None of that.”

After almost seven years in and out of the shelter system’s educational programs, the girl struggles with basic English. She missed out on a structured education during the times most kids are in grades 6 through 12.

“The only thing they taught me,” she said, “was vowels and the alphabet.”

This story was edited by Andrew Donohue, Esther Kaplan, Soo Oh and Mitchell Landsberg and copy edited by Nikki Frick and Lee Rogers.

Aura Bogado can be reached at abogado@revealnews.org, and Melissa Lewis can be reached at mlewis@revealnews.org. Follow them on Twitter: @aurabogado and @iff_or.

