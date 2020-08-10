 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

In/Vulnerable

‘We’re not treated like people. We’re numbers.’

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

B. – Staten Island, NY
Interviewed May 15, 2020

In the foreground, a woman in silhouette sits in a seat on the Staten Island ferry, checking her phone. Behind her is the window of the ferry and we can see the Statue of Liberty. Narration: B. has worked at Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse since 2018. She has requested that we not use her full name for fear of retaliation. b. B: “At first it started where we had three cases. And then after awhile, there was no number. It was just: We have more cases. More cases.”
A city bus dropping workers off outside the Amazon warehouse—it’s a bland, gray building that has the Amazon logo on the front. B. “Because we are closely in contact with each other and it's a huge amount of people, I already knew people were definitely gonna get sick. It’s a kind of environment that’s great for the disease.
Dozens of people entering and leaving the building at the same time. A worker holds a laser thermometer to the forehead of a worker B: “On a good week it’s 4,000 people in the building, but I don’t know exact numbers anymore. I don’t see upper management so they must be staying home.”
Stacks and stacks of boxes. B.: “We are just numbers. That’s the one issue I have with the job. We’re not treated like people. We’re numbers.”
A text on a phone screen. B: “I keep finding out about people I know who have been sick. It’s just word of mouth. A coworker texted me.” Text on phone screen: I was waiting for the results. Unfortunately, I have the virus. B: “My heart started beating fast.”
The worker who narrates this comic is seen again from afar, walking through the warehouse floor. B: “I never had anxiety until this situation. I only have it when I go to that building. If I don’t go in, I don’t get paid at all. And I feel guilty sometimes, leaving my coworkers. So I go in.”
A group of workers are sitting in the break room, eating their lunches and talking to each other. Tables are six feet apart and people are scattered around the room. It’s a friendly scene, but no one is wearing a mask. Everyone is close together. B: “I feel like the building should be shut down. Like for one shift and clean a whole building. They're not going to do that because they make so much money.” Narration: Amazon spent more than $4 billion on its COVID-19 response. This includes staggered shifts and breaks, mobile phone clock-in, increased fresh air intake, disinfectant spraying and social distance ambassadors. Amazon said masks have been available at B.'s facility since late March and its leaders work on-site.
Interview by Will Evans, illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

