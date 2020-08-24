 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

In/Vulnerable

“What Everyone Shares Is the Desire to Shelter in Place in a Safe Haven”

By , , and /

Part of our weekly series with The Nib
on inequity in the time of pandemic.

Sherry, Bayport, New York
Interviewed May 28 and June 4, 2020

Sherry, leaning against the counter in her large kitchen. Everything is very clean and well-organized—just as you would expect for someone who shows off homes for a living. [see reference video] Her dog looks up at her expectantly. Note: Sherry currently lives alone with her dog (Reference photos in folder) Narration: Sherry Jenks is a real estate broker who works on Long Island, including the Hamptons, an upscale beach resort community. Sherry: When I answer the phone, someone says, how are you? I say, I'm well and extremely grateful. That's the way I'm built. Now more than ever.
Sherry looking down at a framed photo in her hands. Narration: Sherry owns investment properties in the Hamptons but has been living by herself in Bayport during the pandemic. Her two adult children live on their own. Sherry: Sheltering in place on my own and having my children be separate from me, that was very hard on me. I find the lack of physical touch really difficult.
Sherry walking up to a large house [that’s just an example], holding up her phone, starting a walkthrough via Facetime. She’s wearing sunglasses, a flowy shirt, and a summery straw hat. She is wearing a mask and gloves. Sherry [narration]: As a human and a realtor, home has taken on so much more of an intense meaning than it ever has before. Sherry: You ready to start the walkthrough?
Sherry walking around the pool outside the large house, holding up her phone. She’s doing a walkthrough via Facetime. She is wearing a mask and gloves. Sherry [narration]: People are definitely interested in having a spacious property because they don't know if they will be going into public places. This year, the pool was paramount to most tenants. Sherry [speaking]: Here you can see the backyard…
The same house, drawn in miniature, with a pricetag attached to it. It’s rent is priced at $60,000/month. There’s also a drawing and listing for a much smaller property at $1,900 a week. Sherry: The short-term rental market has been extremely busy this year. Because of the pandemic, you had many more New Yorkers looking for something nearby. So those same people who may have in the past gone to Europe, or traveled to other places or taken a cruise, and because they felt that those options were no longer viable there was even more demand to stay local.
A client couple [see reference photo] wearing masks and packing their car outside an NYC building with a doorman with belongings as a Black Lives Matter protest marches by in the street. Sherry: People who were looking to leave the city because of health concerns are also now looking to leave the city because of fear regarding protests.
The same car driving along the quiet, spacious streets of Southampton, past an old-timey sign that says “Welcome to Southampton.” Sherry: And, you know, they're just uncomfortable in the city right now.
Back to Sherry, leaning against the railing of a roof deck. Behind her are stunning sunset colors lighting up a beach. Sherry: What everyone shares is the desire to shelter in place in a safe haven where they can feel joyful despite what's happening. Whether your home is a simple mobile home or something high end, what matters is the feeling that that home gives you.

Interview by Trey Bundy, illustrated by Thi Bui, script by Sarah Mirk and Amanda Pike.

