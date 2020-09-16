Work for the U.S. Census Bureau? We want to hear about problems you’re facing

The 2020 census may be ending Sept. 30, a month earlier than previously announced. Although U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham maintains that the agency “intends to meet a similar level of household responses as collected in prior censuses,” four former bureau directors warn that the move “will result in seriously incomplete enumerations in many areas across our country.”
Are you a census employee? Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, the nation’s oldest nonprofit investigative newsroom, wants to hear from you. What are you seeing and experiencing on the job that you think the public ought to know about?
Census workers recently told us that their government-provided iPhones don’t have enough battery life to last an eight-hour shift, described the phones’ tailor-made app as inefficient and buggy, and have reported training new recruits on how to use the iPhone and iPad apps, only to be told that no devices were available to distribute and that none would be ready for weeks.
If you’d like to share your story, fill out the questionnaire below. The responses will inform our own reporting and be shared with local newsrooms and journalists around the country to help reporters cover the 2020 census in their communities. This is part of Reveal’s Seeing 2020 collaboration.
Questions? You can reach the team at Seeing2020@revealnews.org.
