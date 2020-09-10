Work for the U.S. Postal Service? We want to hear from you.

As the U.S. Postal Service braces for a surge in mail-in votes cast ahead of the 2020 election, the agency is also grappling with a series of interconnected challenges: declining mail volume, a budget crisis, operational changes that have delayed deliveries and more.
In recent months, USPS also has become a target of national debate, as politicians argue over its operations and question its leader, Louis DeJoy, about whether new cost-cutting measures might compromise election integrity.
Every day, USPS employees are encountering these challenges and devising ways to overcome them. Their perspectives provide an invaluable glimpse at the small-detail consequences of large-scale policy changes. Yet these workers can face disciplinary action for speaking to the press.
Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, the nation’s oldest nonpartisan, nonprofit investigative newsroom, is confidentially collecting postal workers’ accounts. Our goal is to understand, in as much detail as possible, what the transformation of one of America’s most important institutions looks like on the ground. More about us and our work here.
If you’re a postal worker interested in sharing your experience, we want to hear from you. We will never publish your name or any identifying information without your consent.Powered by CityBase.