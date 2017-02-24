An end and a beginning at Standing Rock

Topics: /
Categories:

By /

​On February 19, 2017​, hundreds​ of water ​protectors ​continued their massive clean up effort of the Oceti Sakowin camp in Standing Rock, North Dakota, where for months thousands have converged protesting the 3.8 billion dollar Dakota Access Pipeline. Despite President Donald Trump​ ​granting the​ ​final easement​ earlier this month,​ allowing Energy Transfer Partners to drill under the Missouri River, and ​with ​a deadline to evacuate the camp by Wednesday, February 22, 2017, hundreds have vowed to remain.​ Credit: Sipa via AP Images
i

It was the kind of operation I had expected, although it happened a day later: a heavily militarized evacuation of the last protesters at Standing Rock.

By midday Thursday, the Humvees and helicopters had moved in and as many as 33 people had been arrested on federal lands managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Another 60 or so people who had defied the corps’ Feb. 22 evacuation order had fled, crossing the frozen Cannonball River to escape arrest.

The ultimate goal, according to Lt. Tom Iverson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, was to “speed up this cleanup process.” Iverson was referring to Gov. Doug Burgum’s call to clear the network of camps behind one of the largest indigenous gatherings in history. The stated urgency: spring flooding.

Starting Thursday morning, bulldozers dug in to temporary structures and police slashed open teepee-style dwellings. Like the fast-tracking of the final stretch of the $3.8 billion energy project, the razing was on the radar of President Donald J. Trump.

In a White House briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration had “been involved with the tribe and the governor” about the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL).

“We are constantly in touch with them,” Spicer said.

Representatives of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe were quick to deny their portion of the secretary’s remarks.

“That claim is absolutely false,” said tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II, in a prepared statement. “We repeatedly asked for meetings with the Trump administration, but never received one until the day they notified Congress that they were issuing the easement” needed for the pipeline’s completion.

Some of the protesters, known as water protectors, said their leader had sold out a long time ago.

“A lot of people don’t like Dave,” said Dean Dedman, Jr., a Standing Rock Sioux tribal member who had at one point joined those calling Archambault “DAPL Dave.”  Support for the chairman started to wane in early December, when he asked protesters to leave the reservation and turn their struggle toward the courts.

As Dedman finalized his plans to depart the camps earlier this week for other activism in Iowa, he seemed to have made peace with his tribe’s leader.

“I still have faith in him, even if he did wrong by the people,” Dedman said.

On Monday, Standing Rock and its sister nation – the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe – will have their latest hearing about the pipeline before federal district judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C.

“This is not the end but the beginning for our people,” Archambault texted me.

 

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

An end and a beginning at Standing Rock

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.