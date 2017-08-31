4 contractors named to build border wall prototypes

President Donald Trump’s border wall came a little bit closer to reality on Thursday, as U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced its chosen contractors to build prototype sections along the southern border near San Diego.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Ronald D. Vitiello announced that four companies have been chosen to build 30-foot-long prototypes of a concrete wall:

The big reveal, which Vitiello called “a significant milestone,” came after months of delays, most recently while the U.S. Government Accountability Office reviewed a protest from another contractor that had been eliminated.

Vitiello said the winning bids each came in between $400,000 and $500,000.

The Department of Homeland Security had hoped to begin construction on prototypes in early summer. Vitiello said that the agency would take a few weeks to negotiate the timing for building prototypes to begin, at which point the companies would have 30 days to complete them.

The government chose to place prototypes at the eastern end of a section near San Diego, in an area already outfitted with lighting and roadways. That would allow officials to determine the wall prototype’s functionality in a real-world environment, officials said previously.

Each successful bidder will build two mini-walls on site. Full-size prototypes will be 30 feet long and at least 30 feet tall, towering over existing border fence nearby. Officials will also batter away at a 10-foot-by-10-foot mockup of each wall design to rate its resistance to vandalism.

Vendors not chosen will be able to lodge a new round of protests after today’s announcement, which could delay construction further. The earlier protest was dismissed after a 60-day review.

“We’re going to do this as fast as possible,” Vitiello said.

Funding for the prototypes comes from $20 million in existing money within the DHS budget. Congress will consider allocating more money for the border wall when it reconvenes next week.

Its plan tentatively includes reallocating $876 million from federal disaster aid to fund the wall, an idea that lawmakers may scrap given the cost of rebuilding communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

“This is the first tangible result of the action planning that has gone on,” Vitiello said. “There are other plans underway for other segments.”

The agency has yet to announce its chosen vendors for a separate competition for a see-through wall design. Vitiello said he expected to announce those winners next week.

As controversy has swirled around Trump’s proposal to build a border wall, federal, state and local officials in San Diego for months have been planning for potential protests by activists once prototype construction begins. While the land where the prototypes will be built is federal property, the area surrounding it is a combination of private and public property owned by San Diego County and city.

“We fully support their right to peacefully protest,” said San Diego County Sheriff William Gore. “Hopefully it will be small and peaceful, but we plan for the worst.”

Details were still being worked out on where protesters will be allowed to congregate. Gore said he doesn’t anticipate any protests until the prototype construction actually begins.

