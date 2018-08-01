Child died after release from Texas immigrant detention center, attorney says

A child has died after being released from a south Texas detention center for migrant families, a lawyer helping the child’s family told Reveal.

News of the child’s death emerged late Tuesday when Houston immigration lawyer Mana Yegani posted on Twitter that the child died “as a result of possible negligent care and a respiratory illness she contracted from one of the other children.” A lawyer who knows the family was helping them find an attorney, Yegani wrote.





In an email to Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Danielle Bennett said the agency is “looking into the report of the death after custody.”

Don't miss the next big story. Brave investigations that change minds, laws and lives. Emailed directly to you.

In a phone interview Wednesday, attorney Melissa L. Turcios confirmed that she knows this family, and that the child died after being released from the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. She declined to provide further details because she is not the lawyer in the case.

“I can’t comment at this stage. It’s very early,” said Turcios, an associate for Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP in Washington D.C.

Yegani initially tweeted that the child died while in ICE custody. She later clarified that the child died following his or her release.

“Reports that a child died in ICE custody at Dilley are false. No child or adult has ever died at an ICE family residential center,” Bennett said in an email to Reveal. “Please note that the person who originally tweeted that later posted an update that retracted the original accusation. The updated accusation leaves little to no info that allows us to research.”

Bennett said the agency was investigating “the report of the death after custody, but without any specifics about who this was we are unable to provide anything further at this time.”

Medical professionals have expressed concern about the risk of children, particularly those who traveled under difficult conditions to get there, contracting diseases at immigration detention facilities.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and a Baylor College of Medicine professor of pediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology, previously told Reveal the biggest concerns are viral respiratory diseases, noroviruses and enteroviruses, which lead to meningitis. Hotez compared the situation to evacuation shelters after hurricanes or other disasters, where infections spread quickly and access to care is limited.

At the detention center in Dilley, families are typically held for a few weeks while they wait for a credible fear interview to prove their asylum claim.

This is not the first time the south Texas facility has come under scrutiny for its medical care.

Last year, several organizations, including the American Immigration Council, Women’s Refugee Commission and ACLU, claimed in a complaint that ICE had been violating its own policy by locking up pregnant women in at least five detention centers, including Dilley.

Have a news tip related to immigration for Reveal? Send it to Border@revealnews.org.

Reveal reporter Laura C. Morel can be reached at lmorel@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @lauracmorel

Don't miss the next big story. Brave investigations that change minds, laws and lives. Emailed directly to you.