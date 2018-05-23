 Skip to ArticleSkip to Radioplayer

Congress sends bank regulation rollback to Trump, despite lending discrimination fears

Topics: / /
Categories:

By /

Nearly 10 years after the U.S. Congress moved to protect the nation from spiraling into another financial crisis, the House passed a bill Tuesday that would roll back many regulations meant to keep the banks in check.

Bill S2155, also known as the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, would ease federal oversight and regulations for small banks. Proponents say the bill, which has bipartisan support, tailors regulations to the size of the bank.

The bill is seen as a win for smaller community banks. But some argue that it goes too far, unraveling portions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act.

“I’m all for helping community banks and credit unions, but this bill goes way beyond that and includes massive giveaways to Wall Street that will open the door to another financial crisis,” said Rep. Maxine Waters of California in a statement.

Waters, a Democrat and the ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee, was one of 159 representatives who voted against the bill. But 258 of their colleagues, including 33 Democrats, voted for it.

Passage of the bill follows publication of a year-long investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, which found that people of color were significantly more likely to be denied a conventional mortgage than their white counterparts in 61 metropolitan areas across the country.

Reveal’s analysis was based on publicly available data released through the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act. The data detailed nearly every time someone tried to buy a home in 2015 and 2016. But the bill could make similar analyses more difficult.

Some banks would be exempted from having to report mortgage applications to the federal government under HMDA. The bill also would gut provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requiring mortgage lenders to disclose to the government information about loan applicants, including key credit score data that lenders have fought to keep private for years.

In March, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts cited Reveal’s findings when she warned members of Congress the bill would make it harder to track discrimination.

“If this bill passes, there will be entire communities where there will be no data whatsoever – which means there will be no ability to monitor whether people are getting cheated because of their race or general,” Warren said.

Reveal’s analysis of HMDA data showed lending disparities in large metros, like Atlanta; Washington, D.C. and Detroit, as well as smaller areas such as Bellingham, Washington; Chico, California and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. These disparities persisted even after accounting for the applicants’ incomes, the size of their loans and characteristics of the neighborhoods where they sought to buy.

S2155 passed the Senate with a 67-31 vote earlier this year and now moves to the President Donald Trump’s desk.

Emmanuel Martinez can be reached at emartinez@revealnews.org. Follow him on Twitter: @emanthedataman.

Republish Our Stories

×

Congress sends bank regulation rollback to Trump, despite lending discrimination fears

By

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story. As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any written story tagged with this republication notice, free of charge as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Michael Corey, mcorey@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.