Congressman wants answers on closure of FBI war crimes unit

By /

UNITED STATES – July 18: Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., speaks at a press conference about President Donald Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Capitol Wednesday July 18, 2018. (Photo By Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call) (CQ Roll Call via AP Images)

A prominent member of the House Judiciary Committee is demanding answers from FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying he was “deeply disturbed” the bureau is dismantling a special unit that investigates war crimes and hunts down war criminals — including suspected torturers and perpetrators of genocide.

The unit “was originally dedicated to hunting down Nazis living in the United States after World War II and has since grown into an important legal and moral bulwark against perpetrators of genocide and other human rights abuses,” Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, said in his letter to Wray Friday. The human rights unit’s closure was exposed by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.

“What is the rationale for closing the International Human Rights Unit?”” Lieu asked. “What process was used to arrive at the decision to shutter … (it), and who was ultimately responsible for making it?”  

In an email to Reveal, the FBI acknowledged receiving Lieu’s letter, but declined to comment further. When the bureau confirmed the unit’s closure to us last month, it argued its dissolution “in no way reflects a reduced commitment by the FBI” to enforce human rights law.

Lieu’s missive is the latest effort to get answers from the FBI since Reveal’s report. On February 22, four former high ranking diplomats authored an op-ed in The Hill that argued the closure of the human rights unit  marked a dangerous retreat from the Nuremberg Principles, a set of rules for war crimes adopted by the United Nations after World War II.

Disbanding the unit “will break up a winning team, and make it much harder to pursue complex cases,” wrote the group, which included two previous State Department Ambassadors-at-Large for War Crimes Issues, one of their deputies, and the former chief prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone.

The diplomats said its closure could jeopardize a potential investigation into the murder of the American journalist Marie Colvin, who was killed by an artillery assault in Syria in 2012.

It recently helped secure the conviction of Thomas Woewiju, a Liberian warlord who’d moved to Philadelphia and President Trump had touted its work in identifying Jakik Palij, the last known Nazi who was living in the United States until his deportation to Germany last year.

