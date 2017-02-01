President Donald Trump

Credit: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Draft of Trump executive order allows firing based on religion

The Trump administration would allow religious organizations receiving federal dollars to hire and fire employees based on their beliefs, according to a draft executive order obtained by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting.

If enacted, the Trump administration order could also permit federal employees to refuse to do their jobs if it violates their beliefs. It would create a section or group within the U.S. Department of Justice to enforce the order.

“It’s shocking in scope,” said Maggie Garrett, legislative director for Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “It uses religion as an excuse to discriminate against almost anyone. It targets LGBT people and women, but those of minority faiths and non-theists and almost anyone else will be affected.”

Garrett worries the plan could allow companies and other employers to deny health care benefits for birth control. In addition, she said she’s concerned federally funded groups could prevent married same-sex couples from adopting.

Hope Hicks, a spokeswoman for Trump, did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

Some federal laws and regulations ban religious discrimination in employment by government contractors or recipients of government grants. Each year, thousands of federal contracts are awarded to religious organizations that provide services to those in need, including veterans, refugees and prison inmates.

