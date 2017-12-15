Four workers died in one year alone at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant in Danville, Va., shown here in an aerial shot taken in 1997.

Credit: Leon Townsend/Danville Register & Bee, AP Photo

Goodyear statement: ‘We fell short’ on safety at plants

Topics: /
Categories:

By /

A spokeswoman for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.  has acknowledged an “unacceptable” safety record after a string of deadly accidents in its plants, but said the publicly traded company is committed to “worker safety and product quality.”

Over the past two years, we fell short of our own expectations for safety, and we mourn the loss of valued coworkers at two of our U.S. manufacturing plants,” Barbara Hatala, Goodyear’s communications manager for the Americas Operations, said in a written statement Thursday. “This is unacceptable.”

Goodyear’s statement came in response to an investigation by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, which found that the company ranked among the top five manufacturers for worker deaths since 2009. Since August 2015, five Goodyear workers have been killed – four at the Virginia plant in one year alone.

Production demands and leaky roofs at Goodyear plants in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Danville, Virginia, endangered both workers and consumers, Reveal’s investigation found.

This photo of a pit at Goodyear’s Danville, Va., plant was taken by police during their investigation of Charles “Greg” Cooper’s death. Cooper was found dead in a pit of wastewater at the plant.Credit: Courtesy of Danville Police Department

Tires involved in three fatal motor vehicle accidents since 2011 were made in North Carolina and Virginia. Police say a tire from the North Carolina plant caused a crash that killed two people in Texas, including 18-year-old Kerrybeth Hall, who was about to start college. Goodyear recalled that tire and over 40,000 like it, saying treads could separate and cause a wreck.

John Gsanger, an attorney who represented Hall’s family in a lawsuit over the fatal accident, told Reveal: “The shocking collapse of safety controls at Goodyear’s plants has inflicted immeasurable losses on the many families of Goodyear customers killed in avoidable tragedies.”

Goodyear, Hatala said, is working hard to improve and does not shortchange the safety of its workers or its tires. “Our entire workforce, from the shop floor to senior leadership, is united in building a stronger, safer Goodyear.”

Reveal found that since October 2008, Goodyear has been fined more than $1.9 million for nearly 200 health and workplace safety violations, far more than its four major competitors combined. In interviews, several former employees said they felt pressure to put production before workplace safety. Others recalled a quota-driven motto invoked on the shop floor: “Round and black and out the back.”

“Nothing is more important at Goodyear than safety, and there is never a ‘finish line’ to our safety obligations,” Hatala said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to eliminate workplace injuries at all Goodyear facilities. Our goal is to ensure everyone goes home safely, every day.”

The statement from Hatala said product quality “is equally essential to what we do.”

“Our tires undergo rigorous testing and inspection throughout the product release and production process to ensure our specifications are met. And before they are shipped, our tires are tested for uniformity, visually inspected and evaluated to make sure they conform to our rigorous standards. We also continuously monitor the performance of our tires in the field to confirm the integrity of our products.”

Jennifer Gollan can be reached at jgollan@revealnews.org. Follow her on Twitter: @jennifergollan.

×

REPUBLISH OUR STORIES

Thanks for your interest in republishing this story.

Goodyear statement: ‘We fell short’ on safety at plants

By

As a nonprofit newsroom, we want to share our work with as many people as possible. You are free to embed our audio and video content from SoundCloud and YouTube, respectively. You may republish any story free of charge and will be fully indemnified by us from legal challenges as long as you follow these guidelines:

  • You can edit our content only to reflect changes in time ("today" to "yesterday," for example) or to match your editorial style. We are not responsible for stories edited without our consent or any mistranslations.
  • Include all of links when publishing online. Publish our author's name using the following format: By Will Evans, Reveal. The HTML code of our story includes our mandatory tracking tag. Please do not alter this code.
  • If you are republishing our stories in print, please also include this language at the end of the story: "This story was produced by Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting, a nonprofit news organization. Learn more at revealnews.org and subscribe to the Reveal podcast, produced with PRX, at revealnews.org/podcast."
  • We do not compensate anyone who republishes our work, nor may you resell our stories.
  • You can republish our photos and graphics as long as you're running them in or alongside the stories with which they originally appeared. If you want to run a photo or graphic apart from that story, you must seek permission so we can determine copyright by emailing republish@revealnews.org or senior digital producer Sam Ward, sward@revealnews.org. Photos from sources such as The Associated Press, etc. are not included in this agreement.
  • If you want to republish graphics or data, please contact Jennifer LaFleur, jlafleur@revealnews.org.
  • If we send you a request to remove the content from your site, you must do so immediately.

If you have any questions, comments or concerns about our content, please contact us at republish@revealnews.org. If you do republish our work, please let us know at that same email address.